BMW M Motorsport has published the second episode of its ‘We Are M – Mbedded’ series dedicated to Valentino Rossi, in what is his first season as an official driver for the Bavarian manufacturer.

The first episode showed the images of the signing of the three-year contract with the German brand and all the behind the scenes of the first success achieved at the wheel of the M4 GT3 at the Road To Le Mans in June, plus the delivery of the road BMWs specially set up for him to the Marche native.

The last episode instead retraces the exciting moments of the first triumph achieved by Rossi paired with Maxime Martin in the GT World Challenge Europe during Race 2 of the Sprint Cup in Misano in July.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Photo by: SRO

Between hugs, tears, screams and smiles, the entire WRT Team rallied around their Champion, who as thanks invited the team to his Ranch in Tavullia to spend a day on cross bikes.

In the video you can appreciate Valentino acting as a teacher as he explains how to ride on the track and the subsequent challenge on two wheels at night between the members of the team directed by Vincent Vosse and other friends – among whom there was also his teammate of 2022, Frédéric Vervisch – with some unexpected events which also required the intervention of an ambulance and doctors.