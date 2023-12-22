GSM Racing will once again be at the start of the GT World Challenge Europe for the 2024 Sprint Cup season with its Lamborghini.

The Monegasque team has entered the Silver Class and the Huracán GT3 EVO will be driven by Mikkel Johansen, the first driver confirmed for next year.

Other drivers are now expected behind the wheel of the car from Sant'Agata Bolognese prepared by Andrea Grillini's team, who will join the 36-year-old Dane.

In the meantime, the Lamborghini livery was presented on the launch evening of the new yacht named 'La Voglia Matta' which Grillini himself will make available as a hotel for the Monaco F1 GP.

Photo by: SRO Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO, GSM Racing

“I am happy to participate in this championship with GSM Racing – declared Johansen – I have been talking with Andrea about sporting projects for more than two years and the opportunity to work together has finally arrived”.

Grillini adds: “I would like to thank all the guests who came to Monaco for our presentation. We are recharging our energies to start 2024 in the best possible way and to give you all many new emotions and experiences.”