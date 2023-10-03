Lamborghini is Endurance Cup Champion of the GT World Challenge Europe thanks to the title achieved by the Grasser Racing Team in the Silver Cup Class.

Last weekend in Barcelona another great test was staged by the Austrian team, which by far in 2023 was the one capable of making the most of the potential of the new Huracán GT3 EVO2.

While the other teams struggled to achieve results with the renewed car from Sant’Agata Bolognese, Grasser were able to give the Toro car its first title in its latest version.

With the support of Lamborghini Squadra Corse, success came in Spain on Sunday with the #58 of Fabrizio Crestani, Sam Neary and Gerhard Tweraser for the first time in 2023, but second place for their teammates Clemens Schmid, Glenn Van Berlo and Benjamin Hites behind the wheel of the #85 allowed them to get their hands on the category title, also thanks to the Pole Position they grabbed in Qualifying and resisting various frenetic phases of the event which often put them in the crosshairs of their rivals.

“The Silver Cup title was our stated goal and I am very happy that we accomplished our mission. We had a fast car all year and we bounced back strongly after the bad luck at the start of the season,” Schmid emphasizes.

“In the second half of 2023 we always achieved the best and this was thanks to a great team performance, of which I am very proud. The crew did an excellent job, Benja and Glenn were always up to par. He is the only way to be successful in an endurance series and that makes this championship really good. I thank the whole team and my partners for the great support.”

Van Berlo also celebrates: “I’m very happy with the double. We didn’t want to take any risks and we adopted a management approach in the race from the first moment. The title was our priority and we followed our plan.”

“My teammates did an incredible job and I’m almost speechless, I’m very happy with this championship. A huge thank you to Grasser Racing, my teammates and Lamborghini Squadra Corse.”

Pure Hites beams: “Our goal was clear and my teammates did a great job. I just had to finish the race, it wasn’t easy to maintain the pace due to numerous accidents on the track, but our car was perfect and we always had everything under control.”

“The one-two for the team is a great achievement for this season. I am very satisfied with the year and with winning my second GT3 title in Europe. We have shown that hard work pays off. I thank all my partners and supporters back home in Chile”.

On the other side of the garage there is obviously great happiness for the first triumph of the #58 after several difficulties.

“I’m very happy with this season finale, we finally got what we deserved. We had some setbacks and the double with the title for our sister car tastes even better. We couldn’t have dreamed of a better ending”, admits Crestani .

“Congratulations to Clemens, Benja and Glenn for their success and thanks to my teammates Sam and Gerhard and our crew. It has been a great pleasure and honor to work with Gottfried and his team this year and drive the Lamborghini GRT “.

Neary adds: “The whole weekend was fantastic. We worked a lot on the set-up in practice and our engineer Lukas did an amazing job for the race. There our car was just incredible, the pace was crazy. I felt really good in the car and Fabrizio and Gerhard were also absolutely up to the task.”

“We deserved and needed this victory. It was a difficult but also a fantastic season. I can’t thank the whole Grasser Racing crew enough for this. Thanks to Gottfried, Ellie and the whole team. It would be a pleasure to repeat it in the future “.

Tweraser comments: “In testing we focused on long runs and this paid off. I felt very good in my stint and was able to push straight away without having to push too hard with the tyres. The race pace was excellent and I joined the official drivers towards the end of my stint.”

“In the end, we finished as the best-placed Lamborghini and took the class victory. I am very proud of this result. At Spa and at the Nürburgring we were doing well, but something always went wrong. This time everything went smoothly and I am very happy for the success of the team. It was a great pleasure to work with GRT again this year.”

Finally, Gottfried Grasser, Team Principal of GRT, was also happy: “A double in qualifying and in the race, and two titles: a season cannot end better than this. The year was hard work, we really gave everything. This is the most difficult GT3 championship in the world and seeing the checkered flag in every race, celebrating class victories and representing Lamborghini in the best way, is a result that makes us very proud.”

“This success speaks to the fantastic work of the people in our team. A big compliment to our drivers who once again gave their all here in Barcelona. It was an exceptional race and the guys had everything under control from the green light to the end. It’s It’s difficult to express our joy in words after this final.”

“It means a lot to us to be able to celebrate another title in the GT World Challenge Europe. Thanks to all our partners who have always believed in us and supported us to make all this possible, in particular to Lamborghini Squadra Corse for another year of this fantastic collaboration.”