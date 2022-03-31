Test day for the first stage of the GT World Challenge Europe, which opens the 2022 season with the Endurance Cup in Imola.

First race also for Cédric Sbirrazzuoli, Hugo Delacour and Alessandro Balzan, who after the test at Paul Ricard comes to Imola to drive the Ferrari 488 # 21.

The Gold Cup Class trio arrived on the banks of the Santerno to begin testing and the variable weather conditions on Wednesday allowed them to ride both on wet and dry asphalt in some situations.

Definitely an important opening of the Championship with the Old Style circuit of Imola always appreciated by drivers and teams.

# 21 AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3: Hugo Delacour, Cédric Sbirrazzuoli, Alessandro Balzan Photo by: AF Corse

“The day was dedicated to learning about the track and above all the behavior of our 488 GT3 – Sbirrazzuoli told Motorsport.com – It was important for me, since the last time I was here I was on board a 458 GT3. . We were slowed down by an electrical problem with the battery, for the rest we accumulated kilometers “.

Speaking again to Motorsport.com, Delacour added: “It was very interesting to test in both wet and dry conditions, the weather changed during the session. Being able to ride in both conditions was important, especially to gain confidence. with the car and with the track “.

Balzan is also satisfied, explaining the following: “There was a great feeling in the wet, positive sensations, especially when the track was drying. We were able to understand how the tires work in the wet while the surface dries. It will be important to manage the traffic, there are 52 cars on the track. “