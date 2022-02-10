GetSpeed ​​Performance drops Mercedes’ trio for the 2022 season of the GT World Challenge Europe, which it will take part in by entering the Endurance Cup.

The German team will field its AMG GT3 in the PRO, Silver and Pro-Am classes, tripling a commitment that began three years ago and which will now see it aim for the top of each category.

“In the GT World Challenge the best teams compete at the highest levels for years, so we are delighted to increase our commitment this season,” said team leader Adam Osieka.

For the moment there is still some reserve on the names of the drivers who will face the year, but already in the official tests that will be held at Paul Ricard in a month’s time, we could have a clearer picture.