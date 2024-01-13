First tests with the brand new Aston Martin for the Comtoyou Racing team, which went to Valencia this week to start working towards the 2024 season.

The Belgian team on the Ricardo Tormo Circuit was able to make contact with the Vantage AMR GT3 Evo which will field four examples at the start of the GT World Challenge Europe and probably also in other championships, currently being examined by the team's top management.

The Sales Manager, Benoit Bourdaire, and above all the official driver Marco Sørensen arrived from the English company to lend a hand to the men of Comtoyou Racing, who, after being left at the mercy of events by Audi Sport, preferred to change brands.

Sørensen joined Nicolas Baert and Finlay Hutchison, faces well known to the team, plus the newly arrived Matisse Lismont, who together with engineer Sébastien Breuil were able to collect the first data and information on the vehicle in an updated version compared to the past.

“The New Year's Eve celebrations seem a long way off, but it's always great to get back on track! I took the time to savor the moment I put myself in the driving seat and I must admit that I felt a mixture of excitement and pride in experiencing the “beginning of this new adventure”, commented Baert.

“I had to do a particular job and I must say that we all worked well together. With its front engine, this Aston Martin is different from the GT3s I have driven previously, so the feeling is also different, but I immediately enjoyed driving it, really. I'm sure we'll get along. I can't wait to see what happens!”

Photo by: Comtoyou Racing Comtoyou Racing, Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO

François Verbist, Team Manager of Comtoyou Racing, added: “It must be admitted that this day will remain etched in our memories for a long time. In a way, this is the first day of our long-term collaboration with Aston Martin Racing, the beginning of a new adventure”.

“It was an exciting moment and I must say that I felt a certain pride in knowing that we were the first AMR customer team to race with this car. But we didn't have much time to think about it: two long days of work awaited us! This is the principle behind the launch of a new car.”

“We check that everything works correctly and is secure, that there are no leaks of any kind. Then we started to lengthen the laps and work on the details. It was very interesting and we were able to learn a lot.”

The Team Principal, Jean-Michel Baert, then commented explaining the current situation of the driver market: “We are still discussing with some drivers to define our crews, but we can say that the season is shaping up well”.

“We will reveal our full program in due course, but in the meantime we can already say that with the end of these two days of testing in Spain, the season and our close collaboration with Aston Martin Racing are off to a good start!”