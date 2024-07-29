Lamborghini Squadra Corse returns to celebrate overall success in the GT World Challenge Europe three years after the last time and right on the Nürburgring track thanks to a superlative performance by the Grasser Racing Team.

The race of the official drivers from Sant’Agata Bolognese, Jordan Pepper, Marco Mapelli and Franck Perera, was extraordinary. Starting from the second row of the grid, they managed to take advantage of the skirmishes at the start between their rivals to take command of operations, and never let go.

It was since 2021 that a car from Toro had managed to win the SRO Motorsports Group championship overall, while from this point of view, GRT’s last success dates back to 2017.

After the Superpole achieved at Spa-Francorchamps, the trio of the #163 Huracan had confirmed that they are a team to keep an eye on for the title and with the points scored in Germany they now find themselves 16 points behind the leader, occupied by Thiim/Sorensen/Drudi with the Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin.

Departure Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

Mindful of what happened last year at the start (when he was hit by other rivals), this time Pepper tried to stay out of trouble and everything went well for the South African because the multiple collision between the Ferrari of David Vidales, the Porsche of poleman Patric Niederhauser and the Mercedes of Lucas Auer opened the door for him to slip in and jump into the lead.

“It was a really incredible day for us, starting with an excellent third place in qualifying. We knew anything could happen at the start and taking the lead straight away was the perfect move, and then starting to push at 110%,” Pepper said.

“To be honest, I have never driven so fast in my entire career. My thanks go to Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Grasser Racing Team for the fantastic car they have made available to us.”

#163 GRT – Grasser Racing Team, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2: Franck Perera, Marco Mapelli, Jordan Pepper Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

The former GTWC America Champion handled the pressure perfectly from Auer before handing the car over to Mapelli, who had to do the same against Maro Engel, who was very fast at the wheel of the #48 AMG.

“My stint was honestly the most difficult because I knew Maro was going very fast; but those behind here suffer even more and so we had to avoid any mistakes. The only risk I ran was when a car in front of me went out into the gravel, for the rest I can say that the team did a great job of preparation”, explained Mapelli speaking to Motorsport.com.

“We’ve been competitive since Paul Ricard, we were also strong at Spa, but unfortunately we know that races don’t always go the right way. You have to be good at taking advantage of opportunities when they come your way and this time we did it, also with a bit of luck at the start.”

“Jordan is always very good at the start, he started from third place and, if he had maintained that position, the idea was to try to do a different strategy to the others, maybe taking advantage of some neutralizations. But when you are in front, you have freedom of decision; at the last stop we opted to stop before the Mercedes, in order to take advantage of warmer tyres, which had worked well for them at the first stop.”

“Mercedes is always very good at managing the tyres, we are more sensitive to temperature changes, but in general our package is good. In this event we were heavier, which penalises us and risks making us take the wrong path in the set-up. But honestly the car has been competitive since the first race and this allows us to always bring something home”.

“Now there is the Monza race, where the Huracan has always been strong, then we will go to Jeddah, which will be tough with so many cars and gentleman drivers; there it will be important to avoid chaos and not start from behind, otherwise it risks being agony”.

“We are fighting for the championship and this is important, we know that you always have to have the right people around you; people forget this, but this is a team sport and it is many individuals put together that make the difference and allow you to win.”

#163 GRT – Grasser Racing Team, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2: Franck Perera, Marco Mapelli, Jordan Pepper Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

As Mapelli said, GRT chose to stop one lap before the German team’s men and this allowed Perera to warm up the tyres adequately; when Daniel Morad took to the track in the #48 AMG, in turn 1 the Frenchman crossed the trajectory perfectly and made the most of the acceleration to get back into the lead and stay there until the checkered flag.

“There was a desire for revenge after Spa and we are very happy because it was a team victory obtained thanks to the great work of Lamborghini, drivers and team”, confessed the Frenchman who stepped off the podium speaking to Motorsport.com.

“From Paul Ricard we saw that we could fight for the title and I’m really proud of what we’ve done, I honestly still can’t believe it!”

“We were actually very competitive from the start of the weekend, but it’s also true that the Nurburgring is one of Team Grasser’s favourite tracks. We knew that Mercedes and Porsche would be very strong anyway, but the BMWs surprised me a bit negatively, they had a good BoP and weren’t in the game.”

“In the first sector we were very competitive, we were fighting in the slow section. When it was my turn I had the problem of traffic, there were some backmarkers who didn’t leave the road and it’s an aspect that I don’t like at all; unfortunately it’s part of this championship, but some drivers block you for 2-3 laps and sometimes they even risk throwing you out, which is dangerous. We should give a few more penalties, moreover in Qualifying we saw that they make you lose a lot of time”.

“I knew that those behind could threaten me, but when I had a clear path I was able to gain a few seconds and manage the final. Now we are truly fighting for the title and we believe in it.”