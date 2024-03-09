Ferrari returned to work at Paul Ricard, which hosted the usual two days of pre-season collective testing of the GT World Challenge Europe this week.

The so-called 'Prologue' saw the 296 GT3s of AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors take to the track and in the 2024 season they will once again attack the Endurance Cup and above all the overall success in the prestigious 24h of Spa.

At Le Castellet, the official Maranello drivers, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Alessio Rovera, who share the vehicle with Davide Rigon, got to work at the wheel of the Red #51. The Piedmontese and the Varese native have put together around fifty laps, collecting the first data and information in view of the debut which will be held on the French track on the first weekend of April.

#51 AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors, Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, Alessio Rovera, Davide Rigon Photo by: Ferrari

“The outcome of the Prologue is undoubtedly positive, we focused on setting up the car and not on seeking performance, collecting a lot of data”, explains Rovera.

“In view of the start of the championship we are optimistic and aware that we have an excellent car at our disposal, as well as a high-level crew completed by Ale and Davide”.

“After finishing 2023 with a victory in Barcelona, ​​the hope is to return this year with the aim of always fighting for the top positions.”

#71 AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors, Ferrari 296 GT3: Thomas Neubauer, David Vidales, Vincent Abril Photo by: SRO

In the pits of the Piacenza team we also saw the new trio of Ferrari #71 at work for the first time: the new arrival in Emilia, Thomas Neubauer, alternated for the first time with the new AF Corse standard bearers, Vincent Abril and David Vidales, turning 120 times and starting their adventure.

“My new adventure with Ferrari as an official driver began at Paul Ricard: I am very happy with the two days of testing, the team provided us with a 296 GT3 with which I immediately felt at ease”, underlines Neubauer.

“From the first laps on the track I had excellent feedback from the car: together with my teammates Vincent, who I have known for many years, and David, we have collected many valuable information in view of the official race debut which will take place right here, at Paul Ricard “.

“I can't wait to return to Le Castellet at the beginning of April in what I consider to be my 'home' race, with the aim of proving ourselves competitive straight away.”