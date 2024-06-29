At Ferrari there is great confidence ahead of the 24h of Spa, in which the 296 GT3s #51 and #71 will start from third and sixth place on the grid.

For the Centenary event valid for GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge, the Reds prepared by AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors saw Alessio Rovera and Vincent Abril respectively take part in the Superpole, achieving good performances.

The Monegasque, who shares the wheel with Thomas Neubauer and David Vidales, was satisfied with how Friday afternoon went: “I’m happy with the Superpole in particular for the feeling with the car on the eve of the 24 Hours. We’ve done an excellent job so far. and, as always in the GTWC, the gaps between the various crews are really minimal, so much so that you just don’t have to be perfect in every single aspect and, despite a good lap, you end up in sixth position as happened to us today.”

“The race? It will be long and with many variables, as per tradition at Spa, where for example in terms of weather it can seem like you are going through four different seasons in the space of a single day. One definitely positive point is that our 296 GT3 overall is very well balanced and the performance is good in every situation.”

“We will need to be concentrated, do everything as best we can at the start and then work well during the night to find ourselves in an excellent position on Sunday morning and, at that point, give everything to obtain an excellent result.”

#71 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 296 GT3: Thomas Neubauer, Vincent Abril, David Vidales Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Motorsport.com, together with other journalists present at the Ardennes Circuit, were also able to exchange a few words with the three of the #51, namely Rovera, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Davide Rigon, who also underlined the quality of the Maranello car, while not hiding some concerns.

“Qualifying had already gone well, for the first time we went on the track in cool conditions and the feeling with the car is good. We know the race will be in these conditions, so we are confident”, said Rovera.

“We are satisfied with how the Superpole went both for the result, which will allow us to start from the second row on the starting grid, and for the overall performance of the 296 GT3. This race, as per tradition, will be complex due to the number of cars entered and because the night in Spa is always long and demanding.”

“The rain expected between Saturday evening and the night hours will also represent an additional variable. The objective will therefore be to start in the best possible way and conduct a race without errors until Sunday morning and, at that point, if we are in fight for the top positions, do our best to achieve a great result.”

Rigon added: “The new asphalt is excellent, smoother and with greater grip. The car immediately behaved well, making a good step forward compared to the tests we carried out here a few weeks ago, now it remains to understand how it will go in the wet because it’s new for everyone.”

“Qualifying went well because we didn’t encounter much traffic, making good use of the peak tire on the first lap. That was fundamental, otherwise it would have been very tough.”

“Traffic? Unfortunately we are aware that it is a problem and, honestly, I also found little respect on the track, this leads to a vicious circle because there is always a problem at every braking point. With these new cars there is also a lot of load aerodynamic and being in the slipstream puts you at risk of going off line in the variations, running into track limits”.

“In my qualifying lap, for example, I found a car that aborted its lap, but it didn’t move, remaining in the center of the track. I flashed the lights, but no way. And unfortunately you get angry, but that’s how it is…”

#51 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessio Rovera, Davide Rigon, Alessandro Pier Guidi Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

Pier Guidi also pointed out the problem of the many cars on the track: “In Qualifying I found the red flag on the first lap and this complicated things a bit. Unfortunately we know that in this series there are a lot of cars and traffic, in the end it counts also a lot of luck in finding a clean lap, without people slowing you down in front.”

“Frankly, I think that some Bronze drivers are not suitable for this championship because, with their behaviour, they become dangerous for themselves and also for others. The reality is this, I believe that based on the level of the series the top management must establish a minimum of ability of those who race can be seen from how they run on the track and, objectively, it is a limit when there are 66 cars.”

“We’re all very close at the front, the level is high and similar between everyone and I think there aren’t many who have hidden. In fact, trying puts you at risk of ending up far behind on the grid; recovering afterwards becomes very difficult, so I think managing a situation like this is complicated.”

BoP change in extremis

As often happens, the top management of SRO chose to modify the Balance of Performance just a few hours before the start, as many feared and predicted.

Despite strong suspicions that they had been playing hide and seek, the BMWs have been stripped of 10kg, going from 1330kg to 1320kg, while also benefiting from a ride height of 84mm, 2mm less than before.

The Porsches instead see the latter increase from 101mm to 102.5mm, in addition to the incidence of the rear wing.

Finally, the Audis, the best of which is the #88 of Tresor Attempto with Lorenzo Patrese’s Pole in the Gold Cup Class, were given 5kg more, rising to 1315kg in total, with the Lamborghinis seeing their impact modified. ‘wing.

The start of the 24h of Spa is set for 4.30pm and will be broadcast LIVE STREAMING on Motorsport.com.