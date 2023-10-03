Ferrari concluded its first season with the 296 GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe on a high note, scoring a spectacular double in Barcelona.

In the Spanish 3 Hours which closed the 2023 Endurance Cup, the Reds prepared by AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors showed off themselves right from the start, showing excellent form on a track already known in tests and arriving at the splendid Pole Position signed by the #51 of Alessio Rovera, Nicklas Nielsen and Robert Shwartzman, while the twin #71 of Antonio Fuoco, Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra placed third.

At the start the 296 immediately took first and second position maintaining an excellent pace, but in a race characterized by five Full Course Yellow/Safety Cars things were not at all calm.

Rovera and Serra handed over the wheel to Shwartzman and Rigon at the first pit stop, but both saw themselves overtaken by their rival Mercedes, with the AMG #777 of AlManar Racing taking the lead ahead of the Russian and the #88 of Akkodis-ASP third pressed by the Venetian.

#51 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessio Rovera, Robert Shwartzman, Nicklas Nielsen, #71 AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors, Ferrari 296 GT3: Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon, Antonio Fuoco Photo by: Ferrari

Shwartzman was very good at keeping up with Fabian Schiller, keeping in the German’s wake, while Rigon struggled to find a space to pass Timur Boguslavskiy, also knowing the well-known difficulties that the 296 has when it finds itself behind other cars, especially suffering on the straight.

However, the neutralizations kept the group rather united and the last hour of the race was covered more behind the Safety Car than under the green flag regime.

The fact is that Luca Stolz in the #777 Mercedes found Nielsen and Fuoco pressuring him in the final 30′, while Jules Gounon in the #88 dropped to fifth. And here Ferrari also has to thank a rather… “sleeping” race direction, which imposed a 5″ penalty on Mercedes #777 for a contact which occurred even at the start, when we were now in the very last stages of the dispute.

This allowed the #51 and #71 to jump forward a couple of positions at the checkered flag, marking a well-deserved one-two that also chases away the ghosts and crows always ready to point the finger at a project that at the first year of life he certainly experienced phases of suffering (also determined by a Balance of Performance that was not always favourable), but he was already able to bring home important results which bode well for the future.

#51 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessio Rovera, Robert Shwartzman, Nicklas Nielsen, #71 AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors, Ferrari 296 GT3: Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon, Antonio Fuoco Photo by: Ferrari

“We were very happy with the Pole Position because we knew that this is a track where overtaking is very difficult and therefore starting from the front could give us the opportunity to build an important advantage, especially by trying to create a good gap over our rivals”, underlined Rovera.

“The car was going very well on Sunday morning, although we were aware that everything in the race would be more difficult due to the heat which would have accentuated the degradation of the tyres. It was very important to manage the tire in the first laps and then create a bit of an advantage ”.

“After chasing it for a long time, I will enjoy this victory for at least a few days! It was a special Sunday, almost perfect, with the team’s other Ferrari also finishing second. Everyone in the team must be proud of this double, the result of the development work that has been committed to us since the beginning of the year. The victory repays us for the many efforts made and also for some unfavorable episodes that affected us in the summer.”

“The car is nice to drive, a circuit like Montmelò certainly enhances it and we are also happy with the Pole Position. Fighting at the top is our position and being able to start from the front changes every perspective, it puts you in ideal conditions, without traffic. Until a puncture we had already experienced this at the start of the 24 Hours of Spa. This year’s championship is over, but this is the direction in which we will continue our journey.”

#51 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessio Rovera, Robert Shwartzman, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: SRO

Shwartzman, on his first Pole combined with victory in GT, added: “Qualifying was good for us, even if my attempt was significantly affected by traffic. However, the guys did a great job minimizing the time I lost. We started first knowing that the race would be difficult due to the heat, which had a significant impact on the tyres. I was hoping for a smooth race that would allow us to achieve that long-awaited victory.”

“Winning today is fantastic. I lost position during the pit stop and it was difficult to recover it but the contact that occurred at the start of the race between the Mercedes and the Lamborghini led to their penalty. At that point we did our job as best we could, remaining focused, fast, without making mistakes. My and my teammates’ race was really good.”

Nielsen also smiles as he performed well in Catalonia: “It was a fantastic qualifying for us, we were finally able to get the Pole Position. The car was challenging to drive, but fortunately it proved to be very fast. We had our fingers crossed for the race even though we had expressed good potential up to that point. We knew that on this track the starting position was important, so we hoped to convert the qualifying result into something positive.”

“After each Safety Car we had a lot of dirt on the tires and we struggled to get them back to ideal conditions. In our case it would have been better if the race had been held entirely under the green flag, although it is true that at the end the Safety Car allowed us to reunite with the leader, so we can’t complain too much.”

Departure Photo by: SRO

Lots of smiles on the other side of the garage too, with Serra/Rigon/Fuoco completing Maranello’s great masterpiece finishing in second place.

“This result represents an excellent way to end the season and this one-two for the team is truly great. The car was excellent today and we managed to manage the tire degradation well, so finishing first and second gives a very pleasant feeling,” says the Brazilian.

The Venetian adds: “I’m happy with the result and this second place. I have to admit that it was one of the most difficult races of my career. After the pit stop we unfortunately lost some positions which I was unable to recover. However, I drove the best car of the year and this bodes very well for next season. At the end we also thought about playing for the chance to win but it didn’t make sense to compromise everything in a match with our teammates.”

The Calabrian concludes: “Finishing first and second in the last race of the year is excellent. The team did a great job all weekend and I have to thank them for this, just as thanks go to my teammates.”

#53 AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3: Manuel Franco, Lilou Wadoux, Cédric Sbirrazzuoli Photo by: SRO

The Prancing Horse’s beautiful day in the PRO Class was completed by the success achieved in the PRO-AM category by the 296 GT3 #38 of ST Racing with Rinaldi shared by Isaac Tutumlu Lopez, Samantha Tan and Lorcan Hanafin, while making its debut in the European series, the 296 GT3 of AF Corse driven by the protagonist of the GTWC America Manny Franco, teamed with Cédric Sbirrazzuoli and Lilou Wadoux, arrives in third position among the Silvers with a great finish by the Frenchwoman.

“I’m happy with my first podium in the GTWC also because our weekend wasn’t the simplest – admits Wadoux – The race was really complex also due to the numerous Safety Cars but in the end in my stint I had fewer problems than my comrades and in the end we managed to get a well-deserved podium.”