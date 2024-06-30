The 24h of Spa 2024 had an epilogue that will remain in the annals and in the memory of fans for a long time, with the first historic victory of the renewed Aston Martin masterfully driven with a crazy finish by Mattia Drudi.

For the entire race valid for the Endurance Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe and the Intercontinental GT Challenge the general ranking was in the balance, until it seemed like a done deal entering at the very last hour.

Here the twist materialized which gave Comtoyou Racing’s Vantage the unexpected triumph, to the detriment of the blameless Ferrari driven at the time by Alessandro Pier Guidi, but let’s proceed in order with the story of a spectacular race in all respects of sight.

#51 AF Corse – Francorchamps Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, Davide Rigon, Alessio Rovera Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

PRO: Drudi deserves applause in Ferrari torment

It was to be expected that something could have happened until the end, and in fact the suspicion had become such when 58′ from the end a very short Full Course Yellow was decreed for the KO of Boutsen VDS’ Mercedes #10, which was then quickly removed .

At that moment only the last rounds of stops were awaited and Pier Guidi, great at gaining the lead with his 296 GT3 #51 shared with Rovera/Rigon, entered the pit lane, but found himself stopped in front of the Lamborghini #19 of GRT in breakdown. The time lost waiting for the tow truck for the Huracan was decisive, with Drudi taking the lead before making the final pit stop.

The Romagna driver, armed with the Vantage #7 of Comtoyou Racing shared with Sorensen/Thiim, kept his nerves and his cool, having a wide margin over everyone else and only having to manage a situation incredibly tilted in his favour.

The young Mattia did nothing wrong, deservedly taking a success that was missing from his list of successes, of a very important specific weight if we consider that he is in his first year with the car of the English brand, prepared by the Belgian team and after many seasons where he collected probably much less than deserved.

Pier Guidi, who dropped to fifth, had no choice but to attack with very fast laps to at least regain the podium, forcefully overtaking David Pittard’s Aston Martin on the outside of ‘Les Combes’ and even receiving a wheelie, before also overtaking Julien Andlauer’s Porsche and finally even Max Hesse’s BMW, who had to pit on the penultimate lap to get the right count in the driving time.

A podium that on the one hand demonstrates once again how competitive the 296 GT3 prepared by AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors is, in addition to the trio of drivers from Maranello who were truly strong in all conditions, but which has a bitter taste if we think that the potential hat-trick of the 24 hours was just a stone’s throw away, after Daytona and Le Mans.

The overall podium was completed by the #32 Team WRT BMW of Weerts/Vanthoor/Van Der Linde, who took advantage of the final pit stop of the #998 Rowe Racing M4 (Hesse/Harper/Farfus), which dropped to sixth.

#32 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Sheldon Van Der Linde, Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

Pittard with Gunn/Chaves was fourth in the #34 Walkenhorst Motorsport Vantage, also penalised with 10 seconds added to his final race time for the collision with Pier Guidi.

The Top 5 is instead the best placing at the 24 Hours of Spa for a Lamborghini thanks to the excellent Huracan #163 of GRT which started from the Superpole with Perera/Mapelli/Pepper, slowed down at the start by problems with the refueling system that made it lose contact with the leading group, before calmly climbing back up to grab fifth place.

Next up is the #777 AlManar Mercedes, which wins the Gold Cup and is the top AMG GT3 at the finish, alongside the Porsches of SSR Herberth #92 and Rutronik Racing #96 (which also pits at the end for a quick refuel), with the overall top 10 completed by the #66 Tresor Attempto Audi, winner of the Bronze Cup class.

The Audi #99 of Tresor Attempto Racing and the McLaren #159 of Garage 59 probably deserved something more, close to the Top10 after having also climbed the rankings on a few occasions.

Among the most disappointed was Valentino Rossi, who along with Raffaele Marciello and Maxime Martin had patiently climbed back up the slope. A few too many driving errors (with accompanying penalties), combined with some strategies not spot on by Team WRT relegated the trio of the #46 BMW beyond 20th place.

Haunted race for the Lamborghini #63 of Iron Lynx, whose various types of problems also had further problems with a couple of accidents that forced Cairoli/Caldarelli/Bortolotti to use the event as a sort of test for the future.

The race of the Proton Competition Ford Mustang #64 was impalpable, never in the match and among the last of the lot.

Out without being able to have their say, despite having the chance, were the Porsches of Schumacher-CLRT #22 and HubAuto Raxing #992, joined by the #911 of Pure Rxcing which crashed on Sunday morning just when it had jumped into the lead.

Nothing to do either for the Mercedes #48 which was hit by the Ferrari #71 of AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors during the night, and for the AMGs of GetSpeed ​​#2 and GruppeM #130, as well as the Audi #28 of Haas RT.

#777 AlManar Racing by GetSpeed ​​Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO: Faisal Al Zubair, Dominik Baumann, Mikael Grenier, Philip Ellis Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

GOLD: Mercedes tops Audi

It is a great victory that Mercedes can celebrate with its customer teams in the Gold Cup Class. The 3vs3 battle against the Audis saw the AMG #777 of AlManar Racing by GetSpeed ​​triumph, also conquering the overall Top10 thanks to Grenier/Baumann/Ellis /Al Zubair.

Place of honor goes to the Saintéloc Racing Audi #25 of De Wilde/la/Evrard/Magnus, overtaking Maini/Beretta/Owega in the very last stages in the AMG #77 prepared by HRT, fourth with the Audi of Tresor Attempto behind Racing #88, the latter started from Superpole.

Finally, in the Top5 we have the Mercedes #60 of 2 Seas Motorsport, which dropped back in the second half of the race when it suffered a mechanical problem that was patiently resolved. CSA Racing, on the other hand, is biting the bullet, with its Audi #111 ending up among the early retirees.

#3 GetSpeed ​​Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO: Anthony Bartone, James Kell, Yannick Mettler, Aaron Walker Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

SILVER: Mercedes beats Porsche

Mercedes came close to a second one-two of the day in the Silver Class, but it all went up in smoke with just under an hour to go. Mettler/Kell/Bartone/Walker gave joy to GetSpeed ​​with the #3 AMG, defeating the #55 Porsche of Dinamic GT driven by Nouet/Rappange/Nakken/Blom, who took advantage of the technical problems that stopped the #10 Mercedes of Boutsen VDS in extremis.

The Mercedes #57 of Winward Racing with Arrow/Caresani/Sathienthirakul then takes the podium, leaving the AMG #90 of Madpanda Motorsport behind.

Followed by the Aston Martin #21 of Comtoyou Racing and the Lamborghini #19 of GRT, the latter actually running into the problems that decided the fate of the overall classification with 45′ to go.

The Audi #26 of Saintéloc Racing was certainly hoping for something more, but it was the last in the category to see the finish line given that the Astons of Walkenhorst #35 and Comtoyou Racing #12 suffered accidents.

#66 Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Andrey Mukovoz, Dylan Pereira, Max Hofer Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

BRONZE: Audi wins

The Bronze Cup was one of the most hotly contested categories of the entire event, with several cars also occupying positions in the overall Top10.

The Audi #66 of Tresor Attempto driven by Nesov/Hofer/Pereira/Mukovoz prevailed in a fierce battle that ultimately saw it finish ahead of the Ferrari #52 of AF Corse with the quartet J.Machiels/L.Machiels/Bertolini/Mosca, thanks to the latter’s last stint with a knife between his teeth, capable of reaching and passing the Lamborghini #72 of Barwell Motorsport in the hands of Kujala/Rindone/Michelotto/Stevenson less than 10′ from the checkered flag.

Fourth after a more than positive race and also with a chance of a podium is the 296 GT3 #93 of Wadoux/Froggatt/Cheever/Hui designed by Sky Tempesta Racing, in the Top5 we also find the Aston Martin #11 of Comtoyou Racing, which preceded in the order the McLarens #27 and #5 of Optimum Motorsport, sixth and eighth respectively, separated by the Porsche #80 of Lionspeed X Herberth.

The Lamborghini #78 of Barwell Motorsport didn’t have much luck, competing for long stretches for the podium and instead finishing eleventh in its category, losing ground due to a couple of off-track exits, overtaken by the BMW #911 of Century Motorsport and the McLaren #188 of Garage 59, another disappointment after an accident on Sunday morning that almost knocked her out

It’s also a shame for the Ferraris of Kessel Racing and Rinaldi Racing, all out of action due to accidents, as well as the Porsches of Dinamic GT #54, Rutronik Racing #97 and Herberth Motorsport #91.

#4 CrowdStrike By Riley Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO: George Kurtz, Colin Braun, Ian James, Nicky Catsburg Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

PRO/AM: Mercedes beats McLaren

In the PRO/AM class, the #4 Mercedes of Crowdstrike Racing by Riley lifted the winner’s trophy, after a great battle between the Stuttgart brand and McLaren.

The winners were Catsburg/Braun/Kurtz/James with the #4 AMG, capable of waiting for the right moment to swoop down on their prey like the bird in the livery of the car prepared by the SPS team.

In fact, for several stretches the Mercedes #16 of Uno Racing Team with Landgraf had dictated the pace in the category with Pun/Tse/Dontje/Rio, but during the night it lost ground also due to some penalties, giving way to its rival AMG.

The podium was completed by the #100 Team RJN McLaren with Mardenborough/A.Buncombe/C.Buncombe/Caygill who had performed well in the middle of the race, taking home a fine third place.

However, the Mercedes #888 of Triple Eight JMR, the Porsche #61 of EBM and the Audi #38 of Haas RT were out due to accidents, also with what it takes to be able to try to stand out, but not very lucky in this outing.

24h of Spa: Final Standings