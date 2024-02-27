Dinamic GT will restart with Porsche for the 2024 season, after the sudden separation from Ford Performance.

A couple of weeks ago the Emilian team had surprisingly announced the interruption of the relationship with the Blue Oval brand, which had been started to field the brand new Mustang GT3s in the GT World Challenge complete with the definition of the crews.

If that was a bolt from the blue, arriving due to agreements not respected by the Manufacturer when the season was very close to the start, it is not a surprise to learn today that the team will be at the start of the series with the 911 GT3-R 992 as a car, also because the link with the Weissach manufacturer remained for other activities such as those of single-make brands and weekends on the Nordschleife.

“We are thrilled to officially announce that this season we will race with Porsche! – reads the note issued by Dinamic GT – A huge thank you for all your support and a special thanks to our team, who overcame a difficult moment with determination and courage that have always distinguished us.”

“Because after everything we've faced in the last period, winning will have a different flavor!”

A flavor that tastes a lot like revenge, a dish that should be served cold as we well know, if the Dinamic GT Porsches were to cross arms and defeat the Ford Mustangs.

Now all that remains is to wait for the names of those who will board the 911 and in which categories the German cars will be entered.