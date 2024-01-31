Dinamic GT has also completed the second line-up for the 2024 season which will see it engaged as the representative of Ford Performance in the GT World Challenge Europe.

After announcing the trio who will get into the Mustang GT3 to attack the PRO Class – Christopher Mies/Frédéric Vervisch/Dennis Olsen – the Emilian team has defined the drivers who will get into the #55 Bronze Cup car.

The official Ford driver, Benjamin Barker, will have to lend a hand to Philipp Sager and Christopher Zöchling in this Endurance Cup adventure.

Both Austrians, the first who has already had the opportunity to gain experience in GT races, especially with Porsches, while the second raced with the team in 2023 in GTWC, but also in other endurance competitions in recent years.

Sager and Barker will share the wheel of the #55 Mustang also in Sprint Cup.