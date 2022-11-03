Comtoyou Racing has made official that in 2023 it will take part in the GT World Challenge Europe as Audi Sport official customer team.

The Belgian team, which started its activity with the Four Rings in the TCR world in 2017, is ready to field three R8 LMS GT3 Evo II in the Sprint series, while two will race in the Endurance Cup.

“We have been wanting to switch to GT3 for some time and now Audi has called us into question for this adventure,” said team manager, François Verbist.

“After three years of reflection, we thought this was the right time. Everyone knows how competitive the series is, so the challenge ahead is certainly tough.”

“We accept it with great humility, knowing that we have a car capable of winning and the technical support of Audi Sport. The goal is to get closer to the best and then aim for the title in 2024”.

On the pilots front, there are no announcements in particular for the moment. This year Comtoyou raced in the FIA ​​WTCR with the cars of the official Audi Sport drivers, Nathanael Berthon and Gilles Magnus, plus those of private individuals Tom Coronel and Mehdi Bennani.

In TCR Europe he followed Coronel himself, winning the title with Franco Girolami, who in an interview with various media – including Motorsport.com – did not rule out a passage to the GT world.

“I feel I am at my best, at the right age and with enough experience to do it. Leveling up was my goal from the start, I have always known that and I work hard every day to improve and be as strong as possible when the opportunity will present itself “, says the Argentine.

“At the moment I have nothing confirmed for 2023, there have been some negotiations for the TCR and GT races, but there is nothing concrete yet. The next few weeks will be very important for my future and to make a decision.” .

“Being TCR Europe champion is very important, especially for the high level of the riders, but I think it is also important to continue to work hard and plan for the future. In my case, that’s what I’m doing and I hope to have a well-defined future. as soon as possible”.