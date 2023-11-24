The diaspora of drivers continues for Audi Sport and the latest to leave the Four Rings is Christopher Mies.

We are talking about one of the most faithful to the German brand, who has been at the service of the Weissach company for 15 years in GT competitions and recently also for related activities with electric cars, in particular the one designed for the late Ken Block .

This weekend Mies faces his last commitment as Audi’s representative in the GT World Challenge Australia, but obviously his desire to continue competing in these categories has not waned and, with the Manufacturer’s choice to close all its racing departments to dedicate practically exclusive to entry into Formula 1 from 2026 has forced a lot of drivers to take other paths.

Photo by: Edge Photographics Podium: #777 The Bend Motorsport Park Audi R8 LMS Evo2: Christopher Mies, Ricardo Feller, Yasser Shahin

“Thank you for the 5 championships won all over the world, for the two victories at the 24h of Nurburgring and 12h of Bathurst, for the Petit Le Mans, 24h of Dubai, the many Pole Positions, the numerous podiums, memories and for making me become the pilot I am today. For this I will be eternally grateful,” Mies wrote on his social media.

“Joining Audi Sport Customer Racing in 2009 and immediately becoming FIA GT3 Champion was a dream. For the last 15 years I have been the proudest representative of Audi Sport imaginable, I have realized my dream of becoming an official driver of one of the greatest brands in the history of Motorsport. But nothing lasts forever and today is the day I will face my last race weekend as an Audi Sport driver.”

“I still have dreams inside of me that I want to achieve. You might think that the great success we had together was everything I ever dreamed of, and you’re right! This has all been a dream. But I feel like I’m not done yet, I still have hunger and some goals.”

“This is why I decided to take on a new challenge and make them happen. To end my career with Audi Sport in the country I immediately fell in love with once I touched down and where Audi sent me as a kid to win the Bathurst 12h twice and the Australian GT championship is a dream for me.”

“I thank Werner Frowein, Romolo Liebchen, Armin Plietsch, Rolf Michl, Chris Reinke, Dirk Spohr, and every single person in Biberach and Neuburg. You were my second family. To all the fantastic teams I was able to race for: thank you for everything , you have a special place in my heart forever! See you all at the track in 2024.”