The circuit of Brands Hatch gave the fans of the GT World Challenge Europe two races characterized by winners never questioned by the green flag at the finish line: while in the first round the Ferrari of De Pauw and Jean had triumphed, the British afternoon instead welcomed the top step of the podium the duo Mercedes formed by Raffaele Marciello and Timur Bogulavskiy, authentic protagonists of Race-2. The work of the Swiss, who had started the first part of the race immediately generating a considerable gap on his pursuers, was then completed by the Russian teammate, who was also able to maintain a safety gap on the competitors.

Quite the opposite, however, for the French couple Niederhauser-Panis: the latter, firmly in second position at the start, subsequently lost the podium following an imperfect garage strategy, giving up the role of deputy to the Audi di Vanthoor and Weertsas well as the third place in favor of the Mercedes of Gounon, going down to the sixth position. The latter, in the last 5 minutes available before the checkered flag, then attempted to overtake the Belgian in the final moments of the race, however failing to reach the goal of a brace for the Three-pointed star, ruined by compatriots of Audi.

About the house of the Four circlesfinally, the excellent performance of Valentino Rossifor the first time joint in points in this category. The nine-time world champion, who took control of his R8 after taking over from Vervisch, returned to the track in eighth position, two squares ahead of the tenth occupied by the Belgian teammate. Since that time, the Doctor he managed to repel the attacks first of Simmenauer, the protagonist of a spin after being hit by Drouet, and subsequently of the latter. Furthermore, a few moments after the end of the race, the number 46 also managed to set the absolute best time in the second sector, demonstrating a continuous and gradual learning of the characteristics of his Audi.

The GT World Challenge Europe is now taking a two-week break before returning to the track for its third round of the season. Also in this case, as happened for Brands Hatch, the series will compete in another Sprint stage, this time on the French circuit of Magny-Cours, on 14 and 15 May.

GTWC / Brands Hatch, Race-2: order of arrival



POS. CAR No. PILOTS TIME / DETACHMENT 1 Mercedes 89 Bogulavskiy – Marciello 2 Audi 32 Vanthoor – Weers +6.557 3 Mercedes 88 Pla – Gounon +6.830 4 Audi 11 Haase – Gachet +15.738 5 Ferrari 53 Jean – De Pauw +16.242 6 Audi 25 Niederhauser – Panis +23.489 7 Audi 12 Ghiotto – Drudi +23.697 8 Audi 46 Vervisch – Rossi +40.216 9 Mercedes 87 Stevenson – Drouet +41.128 10 Audi 99 Aka – Scholl +41.787 11 McLaren 38 Bell – Wilkinson +44.426 12 Audi 66 Marschall – Schothorst +48.325 13 McLaren 159 Maldonado – Simioni +48.687 14 Audi 33 Mies – Simmenauer +52.608 15 Mercedes 86 Umbrarescu – Walilko +59.164 16 Audi 30 Neubauer – Goethe +1: 14.720 17 McLaren 111 Klien – Krupinski +1: 15,877 18 Audi 11 Baert – Magnus +1: 16.434 19 Ferrari 52 Bertolini – Machiels +1: 19.668 20 Mercedes 93 Frogatt – Cheever +1: 22.440 21 Porsche 56 Bachler – Roda +1 turn 22 McLaren 118 MacDonald – Ramos +1 turn 23 Ferrari 21 Sbirrazzuoli – Delacour +1 turn 24 Lamborghini 18 Tweraser – Tutumlu +1 turn 25 Porsche 54 Engelhart – De Leener Withdrawn