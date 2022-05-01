The circuit of Brands Hatch gave the fans of the GT World Challenge Europe two races characterized by winners never questioned by the green flag at the finish line: while in the first round the Ferrari of De Pauw and Jean had triumphed, the British afternoon instead welcomed the top step of the podium the duo Mercedes formed by Raffaele Marciello and Timur Bogulavskiy, authentic protagonists of Race-2. The work of the Swiss, who had started the first part of the race immediately generating a considerable gap on his pursuers, was then completed by the Russian teammate, who was also able to maintain a safety gap on the competitors.
Quite the opposite, however, for the French couple Niederhauser-Panis: the latter, firmly in second position at the start, subsequently lost the podium following an imperfect garage strategy, giving up the role of deputy to the Audi di Vanthoor and Weertsas well as the third place in favor of the Mercedes of Gounon, going down to the sixth position. The latter, in the last 5 minutes available before the checkered flag, then attempted to overtake the Belgian in the final moments of the race, however failing to reach the goal of a brace for the Three-pointed star, ruined by compatriots of Audi.
About the house of the Four circlesfinally, the excellent performance of Valentino Rossifor the first time joint in points in this category. The nine-time world champion, who took control of his R8 after taking over from Vervisch, returned to the track in eighth position, two squares ahead of the tenth occupied by the Belgian teammate. Since that time, the Doctor he managed to repel the attacks first of Simmenauer, the protagonist of a spin after being hit by Drouet, and subsequently of the latter. Furthermore, a few moments after the end of the race, the number 46 also managed to set the absolute best time in the second sector, demonstrating a continuous and gradual learning of the characteristics of his Audi.
The GT World Challenge Europe is now taking a two-week break before returning to the track for its third round of the season. Also in this case, as happened for Brands Hatch, the series will compete in another Sprint stage, this time on the French circuit of Magny-Cours, on 14 and 15 May.
GTWC / Brands Hatch, Race-2: order of arrival
|POS.
|CAR
|No.
|PILOTS
|TIME / DETACHMENT
|1
|Mercedes
|89
|Bogulavskiy – Marciello
|2
|Audi
|32
|Vanthoor – Weers
|+6.557
|3
|Mercedes
|88
|Pla – Gounon
|+6.830
|4
|Audi
|11
|Haase – Gachet
|+15.738
|5
|Ferrari
|53
|Jean – De Pauw
|+16.242
|6
|Audi
|25
|Niederhauser – Panis
|+23.489
|7
|Audi
|12
|Ghiotto – Drudi
|+23.697
|8
|Audi
|46
|Vervisch – Rossi
|+40.216
|9
|Mercedes
|87
|Stevenson – Drouet
|+41.128
|10
|Audi
|99
|Aka – Scholl
|+41.787
|11
|McLaren
|38
|Bell – Wilkinson
|+44.426
|12
|Audi
|66
|Marschall – Schothorst
|+48.325
|13
|McLaren
|159
|Maldonado – Simioni
|+48.687
|14
|Audi
|33
|Mies – Simmenauer
|+52.608
|15
|Mercedes
|86
|Umbrarescu – Walilko
|+59.164
|16
|Audi
|30
|Neubauer – Goethe
|+1: 14.720
|17
|McLaren
|111
|Klien – Krupinski
|+1: 15,877
|18
|Audi
|11
|Baert – Magnus
|+1: 16.434
|19
|Ferrari
|52
|Bertolini – Machiels
|+1: 19.668
|20
|Mercedes
|93
|Frogatt – Cheever
|+1: 22.440
|21
|Porsche
|56
|Bachler – Roda
|+1 turn
|22
|McLaren
|118
|MacDonald – Ramos
|+1 turn
|23
|Ferrari
|21
|Sbirrazzuoli – Delacour
|+1 turn
|24
|Lamborghini
|18
|Tweraser – Tutumlu
|+1 turn
|25
|Porsche
|54
|Engelhart – De Leener
|Withdrawn
