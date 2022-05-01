There Brands Hatch Race-1second stage of the GT World Challenge Europe championship, he definitely smiled at the team AF Corse and its pilots: Ulysse De Pauw and Pierre Alexandre Jean. In fact, it is they who dominated the first test on the historic British track at the wheel of Ferrari, leaving no room for competition even after a Safety Car and, above all, after the pit stop which took place in the middle of the race, triumphing in front of a duo of German cars consisting of the Audi’s Weerts-Vanthoor and especially from the Mercedes of Raffaele Marciellovery capable of recovering positions thanks to a pit stop and an impeccable comeback for the Swiss driver.

Good and error-free performance of Valentino Rossi: the ‘Doctor’after having touched a collision between three cars at the first corner after the start, he finished his race in 15th position before leaving the baton in Vervisch, then 13th under the checkered flag. A Race-1 which, following the accident at the start, saw the Ferrari number 53 take off first with the Belgian De Pauw – already author of the pole position – and then with the French Jean, who also returned to the track from the pit lane more late compared to direct competitors. In this regard, again as regards the strategies, to have paid the most for the consequences of the mechanics’ errors was another transalpine like Pla, 4th on his return to the circuit with two positions behind his compatriot Gounon, in turn behind. by De Pauw to the pit stop.

Also thanks to this imperfection in the tire change, Mercedes took advantage of it brilliantly with Raffaele Marciello, already author of an excellent overtaking outside on the same Pla which earned him the third position behind the Audi of Vanthoor, who had replaced Weers . The Audi of the Italian duo is also bad Drudi-Ghiotto. The first, 3rd until returning to the pits, then sold his car to his compatriot in a lap characterized by the driver change implemented by numerous teams, which then turned into a 5th place the final. For them, as well as for Valentino Rossi – who will then take part in the second part of the event – the appointment is for Race-2, scheduled for this afternoon at 5.45pm.

GTWC / Brands Hatch, Race-1: Order of finish



POS. CAR No. PILOTS TIME / DETACHMENT 1 Ferrari 53 De Pauw – Jean 2 Audi 32 Weers – Vanthoor +1.290 3 Mercedes 89 Bogulavskiy – Marciello +1.657 4 Mercedes 88 Gounon – Pla +7.893 5 Audi 25 Panis – Niederhauser +12.982 6 Audi 12 Drudi – Ghiotto +17.374 7 Audi 11 Gachet – Haase +17.961 8 Mercedes 87 Drouet – Stevenson +22.618 9 Audi 66 Schothorst – Marschall +28.320 10 Audi 99 Scholl – Aka +30.528 11 Audi 11 Magnus – Baert +32.866 12 McLaren 38 Wilkinson – Bell +33.420 13 Audi 46 Rossi – Vervisch +33.760 14 Ferrari 21 Delacourt – Sbirrazzuoli +51.963 15 McLaren 159 Simioni – Maldonado +57.418 16 McLaren 111 Krupinski – Klien +1: 07.042 17 Mercedes 93 Cheever – Frogatt +1: 07.056 18 Ferrari 52 Machiels – Bertolini +1: 07.563 19 McLaren 118 Ramos – MacDonald +1: 07.861 20 Mercedes 86 Walilko – Umbrarescu +1 turn 21 Lamborghini 18 Lopez – Tweraser +1 turn 22 Porsche 56 Roda – Bachler +2 turns 23 Porsche 54 Engelhart – De Leener Withdrawn 24 Audi 33 Simmenauer – Mies Withdrawn 25 Audi 30 Goethe – Neubauer Withdrawn