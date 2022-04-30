It is a double for Mercedes in the Pre-Qualifying of the GT World Challenge Europe, on stage at Brands Hatch for the first seasonal engagement of the Sprint Cup.

After setting the pace in the morning Free Practice, the Akkodis ASP Team AMGs also soared at the end of the 60 ‘afternoon session held under a beautiful sun, with the # 89 of Timur Boguslavski /Raffaele Marciello to finish in the lead in 1’21 “889, beating his teammates by a couple of tenths Jules Gounon/ Jim Pla (# 88).

The third time is instead obtained by Simon Gachet /Christopher Haase with the Audi R8 LMS # 11 from Tresor by Car Collection, beating those of Charles Weerts by a whisker /Dries Vanthoor (# 32 Team WRT) and Aurélien Panis /Patrick Niederhauser (# 25 Saintéloc Racing).

Sixth and with the leadership of the PRO-AM Class in his hands, Alex Malykhin /Ben Barker behind the wheel of the Lamborghini Huracan # 78 managed by Barwell Motorsport, keeping behind the first two in the Silver category, namely Ulysse De Pauw’s Ferrari 488 # 53 /Pierre-Alexander Jean (AF Corse) and the Audi # 26’s Gilles Magnus/ Nicolas Baert (Saintéloc Junior Team).

# 46 Team WRT, Audi R8 LMS Evo II GT3: Nico Müller, Frédéric Vervisch, Valentino Rossi Photo by: SRO

Frédéric Vervisch and Valentino Rossi instead finish with the ninth overall time, but it should be noted that the ‘Doctor’ caused an interruption when he had just taken the wheel of the Audi # 46.

The driver of Team WRT went into a spin and got stuck in the gravel 17 minutes from the end of practice; a shame because in the morning he was the fastest of the crew (13th in 1’22’958) and could have improved even more, in a not easy track that had seen him go into the grass a couple of times even during Free.

Returning to the general classification, the Top10 finally includes the Audi # 12 of Mattia Drudi/ Luca Ghiotto (Tresor by Car Collection), followed by that of Benjamin Goethe /Thomas Neubauer (# 30 Team WRT) who are third Silver.

Also worth noting is another red flag displayed for Nicolas Scholl’s exit from the track with the Audi # 99 of Attempto Racing, ruinously crashing into the descent after the first corner.

The two Qualifying sessions will take place at 4:50 pm Italian time. The drivers will have 20 ‘each to sign their fastest lap and thus obtain the respective starting position for the two races of tomorrow.

