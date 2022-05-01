With a capital performance, Pierre-Alexandre Jean / Ulysse De Pauw took their first ever overall victory in the GT World Challenge Europe in Race 1 at Brands Hatch.

The first seasonal engagement of the Sprint Cup had started very well for the AF Corse duo, who also triumphed in the Silver Cup on the Ferrari 488 # 53 with which De Pauw had authoritatively maintained the lead at the start, immediately trying to stretch.

In the rear, however, there was a disastrous patatrack triggered by Igor Walilko, who saw fit to throw himself on the grass within the trajectory to try to overtake those in front.

Having glimpsed the pit wall approaching dangerously, the Akkodis-ASP driver had to swerve towards the center and the # 86 Mercedes-AMG ended up triggering a carom that involved the WRT Team Audi R8 LMS driven by the innocent Benjamin Goethe ( # 30) and Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer (# 33), and the Porsche 911 GT3-R # 54 of Adrien De Leener (Dinamic Motorsport) causing his retirement.

The Safety Car had to intervene until lap 7 to remove the wrecks of the crashed cars at the ‘Paddock Hill Bend’, with Walilko rightly sanctioned with a 10 “Stop & Go for the chaos triggered, from which Valentino was saved by a whisker. Rossi, who was right behind the ones who came out.

At the restart, De Pauw immediately pushed, gaining and then waited a couple of laps before returning and giving the wheel to Jean, who in a very excited final defended himself very well from the return of his rivals.

# 32 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT: Charles Weerts, Dries Vanthoor Photo by: SRO

Among these, the second overall place – which is also valid for the success in the PRO category – is taken by Charles Weerts / Dries Vanthoor with the Audi # 32 of the WRT Team, undermined by the resurgent Mercedes # 89 of the Akkodis ASP Team shared by Timur Boguslavski / Raffaele Marciello.

Both cars recovered well after the pit stop window, mocking the other Mercedes PRO of the Akkodis ASP in the hands of Jules Gounon / Jim Pla (# 88), who had been on the track longer trying to make some money while the others stopped.

Down from the PRO podium is the Audi # 25 of the Saintéloc Junior Team entrusted to Aurélien Panis / Patrick Niederhauser, in the overall Top5 with the R8 of the Tresor by Car Collection behind it with Mattia Drudi / Luca Ghiotto (# 12) and Simon Gachet / Christopher Haase (# 11); pity for the Italian crew, who in the first phase of the race had been in contention for the first three places.

The eighth place overall is worth the place of honor in the Silver Cup at the Mercedes # 87 of Casper Stevenson / Thomas Drouet (Akkodis ASP), followed by the Audi # 66 of Dennis Marschall / Pieter Schothorst and # 99 of Alex Aka / Nicolas Scholl ( Attempto Racing), the latter completing the Silver podium by mocking the Audi # 26 of Gilles Magnus / Nicolas Baert (Saintéloc Junior Team).

# 46 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II: Valentino Rossi, Frédéric Vervisch Photo by: SRO

Returning to Rossi, who started 17th and saved himself from the chaos of the start by climbing 14th, after a couple of laps he was overtaken by Oliver Wilkinson, then trying to keep up with the McLaren # 38 of the Jota before giving up the wheel of the ‘Audi # 46 to Frédéric Vervisch, who finished 13th overall and 9th PRO.

Finally, Ferrari can also rejoice in the success in the PRO-AM Class with the 488 # 21 also managed by AF Corse for Cédric Sbirrazzuoli / Hugo Delacour, fifteenth overall, even taking off the whim of preceding a couple of Silver cars.

The McLaren # 111 of Patryk Krupinski / Christian Klien (JP Motorsport) and the teammates of the # 52 Andrea Bertolini / Louis Machiels were then beaten, forced to one more pit stop due to an initial problem that made them finish back.

Down from the podium the McLaren # 188 of Dean Macdonald / Miguel Ramos (Garage 59) and Alex Malykhin / Benjamin Barker at the wheel of the Lamborghini Huracan # 78 managed by Barwell Motorsport.