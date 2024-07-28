SRO Motorsports Group has released the official calendar for the 2025 GT World Challenge Europe season, completing the first draft presented at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps last month.

The main news is that the championship organized by Stéphane Ratel will not return to Jeddah, a circuit that had already been left in doubt for the current year, but which was confirmed to take place at the end of November after a meeting held at the Nurburgring on Saturday, where the representatives of the teams and manufacturers had nevertheless reiterated that they did not like this trip.

The Arabian leg will then take place on 28-30 November as the final round of the Endurance Cup, while in 2025 the endurance series will conclude in Barcelona with a 3-Hour race on 10-12 October.

For the rest of the calendar, as happened this season, the start – preceded by the collective tests of the Prologue – will take place at Paul Ricard on Saturday 13 April with the return of the evening 1000 km, followed by the first Sprint races at Brands Hatch and Zandvoort.

Monza on June 1st will be an appetizer to the legendary 24h of Spa, still placed at the end of the same month, while in mid-July there is the Sprint of Misano, followed at the beginning of August by Magny-Cours.

Summer break and then 3 Hours of Nurburgring at the end of August, with a move to Spain for the Sprint grand finale in Valencia in September and Barcelona in October as the Endurance finale.

GTWC EUROPE – Calendar 2025

March 10-11: Prologue at Paul Ricard

11-13 April: Paul Ricard 1000km (Endurance Cup)

2-4 May: Brands Hatch (Sprint Cup)

May 13-14: Prologue 24h of Spa

16-18 May: Zandvoort (Sprint Cup)

May 30-June 1: Monza (Endurance Cup)

26-29 June: 24 Hours of Spa (Endurance Cup)

July 18-20: Misano (Sprint Cup)

1-3 August: Magny-Cours (Sprint Cup)

29-31 August: Nurburgring (Endurance Cup)

September 19-21: Valencia (Sprint Cup)

October 10-12: Barcelona (Endurance Cup)