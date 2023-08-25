Victory in the pocket, the finish line ever closer. Then the car, one Bmw M4 GT4 , which stops without petrol, just 200 meters from the checkered flag. It is the mishap that happened in the Fanatec Japan Cup of the GT World Challenge Asian a Masaki Kano And Max Orido . On the circuit of Okayama in Japan , over the past weekend, the pairing of drivers experienced one of the worst possible hoaxes in the world of motorsport. However, the reaction of the two Japanese in the face of the stroke of bad luck was commendable.

The sporting disaster for the crew took place on Saturday 19 August. Orido started the last lap with a good 33″ advantage over the Toyota GR Supra GT4 of Haridarma Manoppo and Seita Nonaka. The BMW had been leading the race since the first lap, but, at the climax, it began to slow down dramatically: the fuel was running out. A few meters from the finish line, the car literally stopped. So Orido got out of the car and pushed his BMW to the finish line. No victory, went to Toyota, which easily recovered the disadvantage. In any case Max, with his tenacity, managed to bring his car to the checkered flag in sixth position, a gesture that recalled the push Nigel Mansell to his Lotus In the 1984 US GP Of F1 or that of Johann Zarco at the Yamaha in the stage of misano from the MotoGP In the 2017. Orido on social media explained: “Three laps from the end I felt a slight loss of power. I had a premonition. At 200 meters from the finish I was champion of the series. At that point I pushed the car 1,500 kilos to get at least one point”. The discrete result had consequences on Sunday.