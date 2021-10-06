Jack Aitken will make his return to the track for the grand finale of the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup in Barcelona.

Over the weekend, on the Spanish track, we will be delighted to see the Emil Frey Racing driver who was the victim of the terrible accident in Spa-Francorchamps two months ago.

After the due period of rest and the recovery from the fractures reported, the British will be able to take back the wheel of the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo # 114 sharing it with Arthur Rougier and Konsta Lappalainen.

“The team is thrilled with the return of Jack, who has fully recovered to get back on board our car, whose crew is finally reunited”, reads the note from the Swiss team.

Aitken himself announced his return with an eloquent image published on his social pages, in which he is smiling and holding his helmet.

“It’s been a long time, but we are finally in the week of competition”, writes the Englishman.