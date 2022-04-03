Great scare in the course of 3 Hours of Imola of the GT World Challenge Europe, during which a bad accident occurred between the Lamborghini number 27 of Witt Jordan and the Bentley CME’s Matthieu de Robiano. A little more than an hour after the conclusion of the race, however, during the regime of Safety Car, the Belgian driver crashed into the British car in front of him at the straight that leads to the Variante Alta, with the two cars heavily damaged in the violent impact.

While Jordan immediately got out of his Lamborghini without reporting any consequences, De Robiano was instead assisted by the team of Medical Carwith the driver subsequently transported to the Autodrome medical center ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’ for investigations. The causes of the accident are still unknown, just as the conditions of competitor number 107 are not yet clear, even if from the first rumors he would not have suffered serious injuries.