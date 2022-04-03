The first date of GT World Challenge Europe gave great emotions to the spectators who flocked to the racetrack ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’where the 3 Hours of Imola. In a race that will be remembered for the absolute debut in the category and with Valentino Rossi’s four wheels, the victory went to another Audi R8 of Team WRTnamely the one led by the trio consisting of Dries Vanthoor, Kelvin Van der Linde and Charles Weerts. The three drivers took turns managing the pole position conquered yesterday in the best possible way, almost never losing the leadership in an event characterized by several Safety Cars due to the numerous retirements recorded over the three hours.

In addition, the excellent feeling between the Mercedes of Marciello and the Santerno circuit took shape with the 2nd place for the Italian-Swiss driver, quick to take advantage of the confusion generated during the pit stops to recover one more position than the one occupied on the grid at the start. At the same time, the honor of third place instead he went to another Mercedesor that of the trio Engel, Schothorst and Stolz, in turn architects of an excellent comeback. To underline also the excellent performance of two other Italians, however teammates in Audi, such as Drudi and Fuoco, quarters together with teammate Haase and fighting for the podium until the final minutes of the event.

Disappointment, however, for the most anticipated driver of the entire appointment: Valentino Rossi. The ‘Doctor’ who took over from Müller after the first hour of the race, he actually maintained stably the 14th position throughout his stint, without making mistakes and without risking risky overtaking maneuvers: however, about 60 minutes from the end of the test, he returned to mass in the pit lane of most of the drivers caused a misunderstanding between number 46 and his mechanics, late in communicating the lay-by to the champion from Tavullia. In this way, Rossi had to make another lap, to then sell his Audi to Vervisch, which in turn returned to 23rd position, which later became 17th at the finish. In a race full of spectacle, it should also be noted the bad accident that took place a few minutes before the error in the pits of the WRT Team, with a violent impact between De Robiano’s Bentley and Jordan’s Lamborghini. While the latter got out of his car without consequences, the Belgian of the CMR team was subsequently transported to the circuit’s medical center, with his conditions which, according to the first rumors, do not appear serious or worrying.