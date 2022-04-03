Missing less and less to the big date of GT World Challenge Europewith the green light on 3 Hours of Imola which will turn on today at 15:00. Even before this event, the morning on the Santerno circuit was decisive for the assignment of the starting grid with the qualificationswhose achievement that awarded Audi’s WRT team. The average of the times recorded by Dries Vanthoor, Kelvin Van der Linde and Charles Weerts will allow them to shoot from the pole position, right in front of the other Audi R8 of the Sainteloc team. A session that, however, ended with a disappointment for the leading team of the standings, thanks to Weerts’ departure from the track in the final minutes of the test.

Moreover, the front row barely sees the presence of Raffaele’s Mercedes Marciellowhich will start in third position on the home circuit in front of the compatriot’s Audi Ghiotto, however confirming an excellent moment of form after the best times obtained yesterday in free practice and pre-qualifying. As regards the Italian cars, the excellent performance of the Ferrari Iron Linx of Molina – Calado – Nielsen, with the trio of drivers coming in 6th place, should be noted. The highlight of the event, which will see the race debut of Valentino Rossi with the four wheels, will finally force the champion of Tavullia to a comeback together with his teammates: the nine-time world champion in the World Championship will start from 15th placeright behind a trio of Italians made up, from 12th to 14th place, by Cairoli, Bortolotti and Fuoco.