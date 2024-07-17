The GT World Challenge Europe season resumes next weekend (19-21 July) when the Sprint Cup takes on its third round of 2024 at Hockenheim.

The trip to south-west Germany comes three weeks after the centenary of the Spa 24 Hours and will present a very different challenge to the Ardennes, with a pair of 60-minute races taking place on the 4.6km circuit.

The event will feature 33 cars, with eight brands represented in four highly competitive classes.

Sprint Cup Misano Photo by: Luca Barsali

PRO: WRT leads after sensational Misano result

Team WRT dominated the previous edition of the Sprint Cup at Misano, winning both races with their BMW pairing. The #32 crew of Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts lead the standings, a familiar scenario for the three-time series champions. Now it’s a question of whether they can be caught.

Their closest rival so far has been the #48 Winward Racing Team Mann-Filter crew. Misano was a challenging event for the Mercedes-AMG drivers, but Lucas Auer and Maro Engel took fifth in Race 1 and second in Race 2 to remain within striking distance of the top of the standings.

Emil Frey Racing has also started the season well with both its Ferraris, taking three podiums and currently sitting third in the teams’ standings. Such has been the parity of performance that the #14 crew of Ben Green and Konsta Lappalainen is only half a point ahead of the sister #69 of Giacomo Altoè and Thierry Vermeulen.

Benjamin Goethe and Tom Gamble have started strong for Garage 59. In fact, with 17 points in the standings, the #159 McLaren has already improved on its balance from last year. Another similar result, and perhaps even a podium, would be a successful weekend at Hockenheim.

Rutronik Racing achieved a season-best top-five finish in Race 2 at Misano, although Porsche factory drivers Patric Niederhauser and Sven Müller will have ambitions to fight even higher up the order. Based less than an hour from the circuit, the team will be chasing glory at Hockenheim.

Comtoyou Racing will head to Germany in high spirits after taking overall victory at the Spa 24 Hours. In terms of pace, the #7 Aston Martin has started the Sprint Cup in good form, although it is yet to secure a significant result. Mattia Drudi and Nicolas Baert will aim to turn qualifying speed into a prize in the race.

Boutsen VDS scored its first podium in the opening Sprint race at Brands Hatch, but was not among the frontrunners at Misano. Local ace Maximilian Götz and Mercedes-AMG works driver Jules Gounon will be looking to bounce back at Hockenheim. Madpanda Motorsport will field the same car for the pairing of Ezequiel Perez Companc and Phil Keen, who will hope to benefit once again from the Argentine team’s superb work in the pits.

Tresor Attempto Racing had a tough weekend at Misano, with both of its Pro crews failing to score points at the Italian track. The Audi squad needs a strong result if it wants to defend its Sprint Cup title, something it did last year with a win in Race 1. Ricardo Feller and Alex Aka will share the #99 car, completing the Pro line-up for the German event.

#99 Tresor Attempto Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Alex Aka, Ricardo Feller Photo by: SRO

SILVER CUP and GOLD CUP: Saintéloc and WRT top the standings

Saintéloc Racing leads the Gold Cup thanks to a pair of wins for the #25 Audi crew of Paul Evrard and Gilles Magnus, who edge Luca Engstler and Max Hofer (#6 Liqui Moly Team Engstler by OneGroup) by 5.5 points. The latter will field a Lamborghini for the remainder of the season, having previously raced for Audi.

CSA Racing continues to use the German brand’s R8 model and sits three points behind after a strong start to the season for Simon Gachet and Lucas Légeret. While these teams monopolized the wins, Racing Team Turkey scored a first class podium with Salih Yoluç and Charlie Eastwood aboard the #51 Ferrari.

The #21 Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin of James Jakes and Matisse Lismont will continue to chase a strong result, while the #88 Tresor Attempto Racing Audi steps up to the Gold Cup with the all-Italian pairing of Lorenzo Patrese and Lorenzo Ferrari.

In the Silver Cup, the balance of power has shifted significantly towards Team WRT at Misano, with the #30 BMW of Sam De Haan and Calan Williams taking a double win and a pair of top-10 finishes overall. They have a 20-point advantage over the #71 AF Corse Ferrari, which retired from the Adriatic race following a crash in practice. Fortunately, Thomas Fleming will be able to return alongside Eliseo Donno. There are also high hopes for the #52 Ferrari of Jef Machiels and Sean Hudspeth, which scored its first podium at Misano.

Mercedes-AMG is represented by a pair of Silver Cup crews. The #10 Boutsen VDS lineup of César Gazeau and Aurélien Panis opened the season with a win and will be hoping to replicate that form at Hockenheim, while Reece Barr and Magnus Gustavsen will chase success in the #57 Winward Racing car.

Saintéloc Racing will retain Ivan Klymenko, joined by Marcus Paverud in the #26 Audi. Comtoyou Racing will field Lorens Lecertua and Dante Rappange in the #12 Aston Martin, while Eurodent GSM Team has yet to finalize the lineup of its #18 Lamborghini.

#51 Racing Team Turkey, Ferrari 296 GT3: Salih Yoluc, Charlie Eastwood Photo by: Kutal Mete Tekin

BRONZE CUP: all open in a very competitive class

The Bronze Cup kicked off its Sprint season at Misano and will be present at all remaining events. Sky Tempesta Racing leads the standings with Jonathan Hui and Eddie Cheever, after the #93 Ferrari crew took Race 2 at the Italian circuit.

Their closest rivals are relative newcomers to GTWC Europe, and a brace of podiums capped a fine weekend at Misano for the Lamborghini-Imperiale Racing duo of Dmitry Gvazava and Ugo De Wilde.

German Rutronik Racing will seek victory on home soil with Dustin Blattner and Dennis Marschall sharing the #97 Porsche, while Schumacher CLRT will field a 911 GT3 R for French duo Stephane Denoual and Steven Palette.

Barwell Motorsport has a pair of Lamborghinis, with Patrick Kujala and Gabriel Rindone sharing the #72 and Rob Collard partnering Sandy Mitchell in the #78.

Tresor Attempto Racing impressed at Hockenheim last year and will aim to repeat that feat in 2024. After helping the team to a class win at the Spa 24 Hours, Dylan Pereira and Andrey Mukovoz will return to the controls of the #66 Audi.

Garage 59 will field the #188 McLaren, which will see Miguel Ramos make his first Sprint Cup appearance of the season alongside Louis Prette.

Century Motorsport is new to the team this year, although with reigning British GT champions Darren Leung and Dan Harper aboard the #991 BMW, the team can certainly challenge at the top of the class.

The two teams complete a 33-car field as the Sprint Cup season approaches its halfway point in Hockenheim.

THE PROGRAM

THURSDAY 18 JULY

14.00-17.00: Test

FRIDAY 19 JULY

10.50-12.30: Free practice

15.00-16.00: Pre-qualifications

SATURDAY 20 JULY

09.50-10.00: Qualifying 1

14.15-15.15: Race 1

SUNDAY 21 JULY

09.50-10.00: Qualifying 2

14.15-15.15: Race 2

GTWC Sprint Cup – Hockenheim: Entry List