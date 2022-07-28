|1
|32
|Pro Cup
|Dries Vanthoor, Kelvin van der Linde, Charles Weerts
|Audi Sport Team WRT
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 17.858
|
|2
|24
|Pro-AM Cup
|Stefan Aust, Niki Leutwiler, Nico Menzel, Alessio Picariello
|Herberth Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 17.875
|0.017
|3
|57
|Gold Cup
|Jens Liebhauser, Russell Ward, Lorenzo Ferrari, Lucas Auer
|Winward Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 17.920
|0.062
|4
|98
|Pro Cup
|Nicky Catsburg, Augusto Farfus, Nick Yelloly
|Rowe Racing
|BMW M4 GT3
|2: 17.950
|0.092
|5
|34
|Gold Cup
|Michael Dinan, Robby Foley, Richard Heistand, Jens Klingmann
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|BMW M4 GT3
|2: 18.231
|0.373
|6
|52
|Pro-AM Cup
|Stefano Costantini, Louis Machiels, Andrea Bertolini, Alessio Rovera
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2: 18.274
|0.416
|7
|88
|Pro Cup
|Raffaele Marciello, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon
|AMG Team AKKODIS ASP
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 18.411
|0.553
|8
|50
|Pro Cup
|Daniel Harper, Neil Verhagen, Max Hesse
|Rowe Racing
|BMW M4 GT3
|2: 18.419
|0.561
|9
|77
|Gold Cup
|Ahmad Al Harthy, Sam de Haan, Alex MacDowall, Sandy Mitchell
|Barwell Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 18.451
|0.593
|10
|66
|Pro Cup
|Ricardo Feller, Markus Winkelhock, Dennis Marschall
|Audi Sport Team Attempto
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 18.517
|0.659
|11
|44
|Gold Cup
|Patrick Assenheimer, Michael Blanchemain, Axel Blom, Jim Pla
|GetSpeed
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 18.585
|0.727
|12
|23
|Pro Cup
|Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas, Charlie Eastwood
|Heart of Racing with TF Sport
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|2: 18.598
|0.740
|13
|54
|Pro Cup
|Klaus Bachler, Like Ledogar, Thomas Preining
|Dinamic Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 18.605
|0.747
|14
|188
|Pro-AM Cup
|Alexander West, Miguel Ramos, Dean Macdonald, Henrique Chaves
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3
|2: 18.607
|0.749
|15
|10
|Gold Cup
|Karim Ojjeh, Benjamin Lessennes, Antoine Leclerc, Adam Eteki
|Boutsen Racing
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 18.617
|0.759
|16
|99
|Silver Cup
|Marius Zug, Juuso Puhakka, Nicolas Schöll, Alex Aka
|Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 18.631
|0.773
|17
|46
|Pro Cup
|Valentino Rossi, Frederic Vervisch, Nico Müller
|Audi Sport Team WRT
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 18.675
|0.817
|18
|87
|Silver Cup
|Casper Stevenson, Tommaso Mosca, Thomas Drouet
|AKKODIS ASP Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 18.692
|0.834
|19
|6
|Pro Cup
|Jordan Pepper, Andrea Caldarelli, Marco Mapelli
|Orange1 KPAX Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 18.703
|0.845
|20
|75
|Pro-AM Cup
|Dominik Baumann, Martin Konrad, Kenny Habul, Philip Ellis
|SunEnergy1- by SPS
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 18.758
|0.900
|21
|777
|Silver Cup
|Al Faisal Al Zubair, Axcil Jefferies, Daniel Morad, Fabian Schiller
|Al Manar Racing by HRT
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 18.760
|0.902
|22
|51
|Pro Cup
|Miguel Molina, James Calado, Nicklas Nielsen
|Iron Lynx
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2: 18.808
|0.950
|23
|71
|Pro Cup
|Antonio Fuoco, Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon
|Iron Lynx
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2: 18.830
|0.972
|24
|12
|Pro Cup
|Luca Ghiotto, Christopher Haase, Mattia Drudi
|Audi Sport Team Tresor
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 18.856
|0.998
|25
|91
|Gold Cup
|Alex Malykhin, Julien Apotheloz, Florian Latorre, Ayhancan Güven
|Allied Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 18.859
|1,001
|26
|47
|Pro Cup
|Dennis Olsen, Nick Tandy, Laurens Vanthoor
|KCMG
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 18.879
|1.021
|27
|911
|Gold Cup
|Ralf Bohn, Alfred Renauer, Robert Renauer
|Herberth Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 18.896
|1.038
|28
|5
|Gold Cup
|Gabriele Piana, Florian Scholze, Hubert Haupt, Arjun Maini
|Haupt Racing Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 18.897
|1,039
|29
|9
|Pro-AM Cup
|Antares Au, Kevin Tse, Dylan Pereira, Jaxon Evans
|Herberth Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 18.962
|1.104
|30
|4
|Silver Cup
|Jannes Fittje, Jordan Love, Alain Valente, Frank Bird
|Haupt Racing Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 18.991
|1.133
|31
|30
|Silver Cup
|Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer, Benjamin Goethe, Thomas Neubauer
|WRT team
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 19.008
|1,150
|32
|39
|Pro-AM Cup
|Piti Bhirombhakdi, Christophe Hamon, Tanard Sathienthirakul, Earl Bamber
|Singha Racing Team TP 12
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 19.120
|1.262
|33
|38
|Pro Cup
|Marvin Kirchhöfer, Oliver Wilkinson, Rob Bell
|Jota
|McLaren 720S GT3
|2: 19.167
|1,309
|34
|221
|Pro Cup
|Richard Lietz, Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre
|GPX Martini Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 19.173
|1.315
|35
|107
|Gold Cup
|Nigel Bailly, Stephane Lemeret, Antonin Borga, Maxime Soulet
|CMR
|Bentley Continental GT3
|2: 19.177
|1.319
|36
|25
|Pro Cup
|Lucas Legeret, Christopher Mies, Patric Niederhauser
|Audi Sport Team Sainteloc Racing
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 19.182
|1,324
|37
|33
|Gold Cup
|Arnold Robin, Ryuichiro Tomita, Ulysse De Pauw, Maxime Robin
|WRT team
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 19.214
|1,356
|38
|159
|Silver Cup
|James Baldwin, Vargas Manuel Maldonado, Ethan Simioni, Nicolai Kjaergaard
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3
|2: 19.258
|1,400
|39
|26
|Silver Cup
|Aurelien Panis, Cesar Gazeau, Gilles Magnus, Nicolas Baert
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 19.272
|1.414
|40
|95
|Pro Cup
|Maxime Martin, Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim
|Beechdean AMR
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|2: 19.312
|1,454
|41
|2
|Pro Cup
|Luca Stolz, Steijn Schothorst, Maxi Götz
|AMG Team GetSpeed
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 19.367
|1,509
|42
|56
|Silver Cup
|Marius Nakken, Mauro Calamia, Giorgio Roda, Mikkel O. Pedersen
|Dinamic Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 19.407
|1,549
|43
|93
|Gold Cup
|Jonathan Hui, Loris Spinelli, Chris Froggatt, Eddie Cheever
|SKY – Storm Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 19.423
|1,565
|44
|19
|Pro Cup
|Leo Roussel, Arthur Rougier, Giacomo Altoe
|Emil Frey Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 19.466
|1,608
|45
|100
|Pro Cup
|Julien Andlauer, Marvin Dienst, Sven Müller
|Toksport WRT
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 19.488
|1,630
|46
|11
|Silver Cup
|Daniele Di Amato, Lorenzo Patrese, Alberto di Folco, Pierre Alexandre Jean
|Tresor by Car Collection
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 19.498
|1,640
|47
|55
|Pro Cup
|Maro Engel, Maxi Buhk, Mikael Grenier
|AMG Team GruppeM Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 19.531
|1,673
|48
|563
|Silver Cup
|Karol Basz, Michele Beretta, Benjamin Hites, Yuki Nemoto
|VSR
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 19.609
|1,751
|49
|21
|Gold Cup
|Hugo Delacour, Cedric Sbirrazzuoli, Alessandro Balzan, David Perel
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2: 19.662
|1,804
|50
|83
|Gold Cup
|Doriane Pin, Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting
|Iron Dames
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2: 19.672
|1,814
|51
|74
|Pro Cup
|Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet
|EMA Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 19.766
|1,908
|52
|7
|Gold Cup
|Brendan Iribe, Sebastian Priaulx, Oliver Millroy, Frederik Schandorff
|Inception Racing
|McLaren 720S GT3
|2: 19.979
|2.121
|53
|63
|Pro Cup
|Albert Costa, Mirko Bortolotti, Jack Aitken
|Emil Frey Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 20.015
|2,157
|54
|3
|Silver Cup
|Jeffrey Kingsley, Valdemar Eriksen, Sebastien Baud
|GetSpeed
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 20.096
|2,238
|55
|31
|Silver Cup
|Diego Menchaca, Lewis Proctor, Finlay Hutchison
|WRT team
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|2: 20.116
|2,258
|56
|14
|Silver Cup
|Tuomas Tujula, Stuart White, Konsta Lappalainen
|Emil Frey Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 20.255
|2,397
|57
|90
|Silver Cup
|Sean Walkinshaw, Oscar Tunjo, Patrick Kujala, Ezequiel Perez Companc
|Madpanda Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 20.512
|2,654
|58
|97
|Silver Cup
|David Pittard, Charlie Fagg, Theo Nouet, Roman de Angelis
|Beechdean AMR
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|2: 20.625
|2,767
|59
|28
|Silver Cup
|Samantha Tan, Maxime Oosten, Nick Wittmer, Harry Gottsacker
|Samantha Tan Racing
|BMW M4 GT3
|2: 20.643
|2,785
|60
|20
|Bronze Cup
|Tim Müller, George Kurtz, Valentin Pierburg, Reema Juffali
|SPS automotive performance
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2: 20.926
|3,068
|61
|22
|Silver Cup
|Dominik Fischli, Patrik Matthiesen, Vincent Andronaco, Joel Sturm
|Allied Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 21.024
|3,166
|62
|163
|Silver Cup
|Baptiste Moulin, Mattia Michelotto, Marcus Paverud, Michael Dörrbecker
|VSR
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 21.026
|3.168
|63
|8
|Gold Cup
|Nicolas Gomar, Ruben del Sarte, Loris Cabirou, Mike Parisy
|AGS Events
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 21.140
|3,282
|64
|27
|Silver Cup
|Max Weering, Isaac Tutumlu Lopez, Taylor Cooke, Brandon Leitch
|Leipert Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|2: 21.348
|3,490
|65
|16
|Pro-AM Cup
|Adrian Henry de Silva, Stephen Grove, Brenton Grove, Matthew Payne
|Earl Bamber Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II)
|2: 21,600
|3,742
|66
|35
|Bronze Cup
|Henry Walkenhorst, Jörg Breuer, Donald Yount, Theo Oeverhaus
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|BMW M4 GT3
|2: 22.127
|4,269
