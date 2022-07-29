The Superpole of the 24 Hours of Spa speaks Italian. In fact, in the temple of motoring, it was Andrea Caldarelli, at the wheel of his Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo put on the track by the American team K-PAX Racing. Caldarelli – who tomorrow will share the car with fellow countryman Marco Mapelli and South African Jordan Pepper stopped the clocks on a time of 2: 16.221, about a tenth and a half faster than the Mercedes of Raffaele Marciellosecond with his Mercedes # 88.

Behind them were Klaus Bachler (Porsche) and Luca Stolz (Mercedes), respectively two and three tenths from Caldarelli’s time. Fifth place instead for the second Lamborghini, brought to the track for the two laps of the Superpole by Mirko Bortolotti. In the midst of so much jubilant Italy the only discordant note was represented by the Ferrari # 71 of the Iron Lynx team. Antonio Fuoco in fact, in charge of competing in today’s session, he was unable to take it beyond 11th position, almost eight tenths of a second from pole. But now the appointment is for tomorrow, at 4.45 pm, with the start of the race. The conclusion will be Sunday, obviously at the same time.