Everything is ready for the 74th edition of the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. Nine sports brands (Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes and Porsche) with a total of 66 crews divided into five classes: Pro, Silver Cup, Gold Cup, Pro-AM Cup and Bronze Cup.

Andrea Caldarelliat the wheel of his Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo put on the track by the American team K-PAX Racing, took pole position ahead of Raffaele Marciello’s Mercedes.

Eleventh position for Antonio Fuoco’s Ferrari, Valentino Rossi he was eliminated in the preliminary stages that preceded the Superpole and will start from 25th position.

Below is the box to follow in live streaming this legendary endurance race with checkered flag scheduled for 4:45 pm on Sunday 31 July.