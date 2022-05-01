This weekend in the beautiful setting of Brands Hatch in the United Kingdom, the GT World Challenge with the first event of the Sprint series after the inauguration of the 2022 season at the beginning of April in Imola with the 3 hours which instead started the Endurance series.

Great expectation of course for Valentino Rossiengaged with the Audi R8 of the WRT team, and for our other aces such as Raffaele Marciello (Mercedes), Mirko Bortolotti (Lamborghini), both of which have been champions in GT3 for years, and Luca Ghiotto (Audi), who is starting to build his career in the world of covered wheels.

In Qualifying Marciello got one of the two pole positions, while Valentino Rossi caused a red flag ending up in the gravel. Races are scheduled for today at 12.25pm ​​and 5.45pm.

The Sprint series provides a race distance from one hour for each race, with driver change after 30 minutes. Compared to Imola, the crews will therefore be made up of couples of pilots and not of trios. Below in succession all the boxes to follow in live streaming and with commentary in Italian on the action on the track.

GTWC 2022 Brands Hatch, Race-1 (Sunday 1st May 12.25pm)

GTWC 2022 Brands Hatch, Race-2 (Sunday 1 May at 5.45pm)