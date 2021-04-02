Club Nintendo, whose publication ended a few years ago, was one of the pioneer magazines focused on video games in Mexico.

Directed by Gus Rodriguez (qepd) and Pepe Sierra, was part of the beginning of journalism focused on this entertainment medium in the Mexican Republic.

Its first issue was published in December 1991, with an otherwise emblematic cover: Super Mario descending on the Angel of Independence in Mexico City.

Club Nintendo, a story that began in 1991

For nearly three decades it brought news, reviews, specials, tips, and secrets to video games from Nintendo, as well as the licensees, to the players.

Despite the changes that occurred over the years, it always had a loyal readership. But as has happened around the world, print media is in decline with the advancement of electronic media. Fortunately, there are those who recognize his legacy, even outside their home country.

Gus Rodriguez, the genius of Nintendomanía, dies

Among them GTV Japan, a channel of Youtube focused on video games and their history. In a special that lasted about half an hour, they talked about Club Nintendo, and of Gus Rodriguez, who passed away last year at age 61.

Best of all, this tribute has Spanish subtitles, making it accessible to Spanish-speaking audiences. And it is that this magazine had a presence not only in Mexico, but also in Latin America.

Remembering the passage of Gus Rodríguez in the industry

In the description you can read: ‘Club Nintendo in Mexico, and most of the South American countries, Nintendo was the market leader, doing big business like in Japan and the United States. It was all thanks to one man and the magazine he created! ‘.

It is a fair recognition of the work of Rodriguez, a writer, journalist and gamer who kept fans of this well-known brand informed and entertained. It will never be forgotten.

If you see the special directly on Youtube You will see that it is divided into several sections. At least this video will allow many people to appreciate and remember the contribution of Club Nintendo to the medium of videogames in Mexico.

Likewise, so that readers outside of this country know more about it. The magazine was sold in various nations, and that is why many were familiar with the work of Gus, Pepe and its collaborators.

Source.



