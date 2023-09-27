A few weeks ago it was announced that the live action series of GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka would return to Japanese television networks with a new special episode, titled “GTO Revival”. Coming in Spring 2024, you’ll see Takashi Sorimachi get back into the shoes of Eikichi Onizuka 26 years after the original production. However, although the announcement brought the series back into the spotlight, it caused a certain sense of frustration for the author, Tohru Fujisawadue to the troubled serialization of his latest work currently underway, GTO Paradise Lost.

Through X (ex-Twitter), the author expressed his disappointment towards Kodanshawhich made the series fall into oblivion despite the interest in the events of Onizuka is still alive in the Japanese public (and the rest of the world). Below are Fujisawa’s words:

“I’m delighted that GTO is getting a revival, but the final GTO arc, ‘Paradise Lost,’ published in Kodansha’s Weekly Young Magazine, is currently on hiatus after being dropped from the magazine midway through its serialization. Despite this, the live action television series is put before the manga… What is this company doing…? I wonder if some other publisher might simply take over the rights…”.

The last chapter of GTO Paradise Lost was published on February 13th, with the announcement that the manga would return during the summer of 2023. In Italy the manga is published by Dynit.

Source: Tohru Fujisawa Street Anime News Network