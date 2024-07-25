All ready for the GTI fan festival in Wolfsburg, Volkswagen headquarters. This is where Between July 26th and 28th hundreds of Golf enthusiasts will gather to celebrate once again a true icon of motoring. “The three letters GTI are legendary in the automotive world,” says Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen. “And the GTI Meeting has also developed into a cult event over the decades. It is important to us to offer the international GTI community a new home in Wolfsburg, the heart of our brand. I am particularly pleased that we will be holding the first major GTI meeting in a new format in Wolfsburg, exactly 50 years after the first Golf rolled off the assembly line in Wolfsburg.”

More than 700 Golf GTIs on display

For three days, the area around the Volkswagen Arena will be transformed into a GTI Fan City. More than 700 GTI and R owners will exhibit their vehicles and their history. Prominent GTI fans such as Volkswagen Head of Design Andreas Mindt or motorsport legends Benny Leuchter, Strietzel Stuck and Jochi Kleint will share their very personal anecdotes with the community at public meetings. Sarah Elsser and car enthusiast and tuning expert Philipp Kaess will be on hand as a presenting duo.

A story that has lasted since 1975

Many highlights from the nearly 50-year history of the GTI. It was 1975 when Volkswagen presented the first Golf GTI at the IAA in Frankfurt.: it was the start of a decades-long success story. The GTI models of all eight Golf generations as well as the GTI versions of the Lupo, Polo and up! will therefore be on display around the VfL Wolfsburg stadium. The sporty GTX variants of the ID. models and the presentation of the ID. GTI Concept will also provide a glimpse into the all-electric future.

Tickets

A day ticket will cost 19.76 eurosbut a three-day VIP ticket is also available. For Friday, an afternoon ticket will also be available for 8.50 euros from 3:00 p.m. Admission is free for children and young people under the age of 18. All information about the event and ticketing can be found on the event website www.volkswagen.de/gtifanfest.