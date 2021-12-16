During The Game Awards 2021 it was revealed that GTFO, the new cooperative game of 10 Chambers, it was already available to PC users around the world. The popularity of this title was so much that it even ranked number two in the global list of best sellers in Steam. After this successful launch, its authors decided to open a store of merchandising with unique game items based on GTFO.

Ulf Andersson, creative director of 10 Chambers, explained why they made this decision:

“When we decided that we would do GTFO merchandise, we also decided not to do the traditional game logo printed on a basic t-shirt. First of all, we wanted to create something that we – and hopefully more people – really want to wear and that doesn’t get buried in the back of the closet after first wear. Second, in the office we have many creative people, many of them interested in streetwear and fashion. We wanted to unleash that creativity in our GTFO merchandising, bringing the gaming brand into fashion and not the other way around. “

This official store is now open and offers a wide range of stylish sweatshirts, t-shirts, jackets, bags, caps and hats streetwear. You will also find several unique and collectible items, such as a work vest and a helmet with the logo of Santonian Industries, one of the fictitious mining companies of GTFO. However, the star item is a handcrafted limited edition bust of a gas mask from the game. Below you can see some of these articles.

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, GTFO looks like an incredible title to enjoy with friends. In fact, the experience is much more hardcore than other cooperative games, so here you are going to need a wide level of communication and coordination if you want to finish your objectives.

Via: Official statement