10 Chambers unveiled the Road map of the contents of GTFO arriving in 2022 and some stats on how the game has become more accessible since it came out of Early Access on Steam.

GTFO is a cooperative multiplayer PvE FPS for four-player teams. The game takes place in an underground facility called the “Complex”, where survival will be determined by the users’ ability to communicate, coordinate attacks and manage ammunition. If you want to know more, we recommend that you read our GTFO review.

The game uses the Rundown concept, i.e. regular updates with new expeditions (i.e. maps, enemies, etc.) that replace the previous ones. To date, 10 Chambers has released six major and two minor updates, for a total of 58 different shipments over two years. The developers intend to continue post launch support even now that version 1.00 is available and have recently unveiled the lineup of incoming content in 2022, which include two major and one minor Updates.

The first, Rundown 6.5: // EXTENDED, will be available starting in April 13, 2022 and will include 3 expeditions (BX, CX and DX), new voice recordings and new hazards. Rundown 7.0 will instead be available during the summer of 2022 and will include Tier A, B, C, D and E, new elements for aesthetic customization, expanded localization system and other content to be announced. Rundown 8.0 will also arrive towards the end of 2022, the contents of which are yet to be announced.

In a press release, 10 Chambers further explains that when GTFO launched in Early Access in 2019 it became known as one of the most challenging games on the market, with very few making it to even the first shipment. Since then the developers have worked hard on balancing, with very positive results. The game still remains very challenging and requires good team play, but now it is definitely more accessible: the first expedition for the Early Access version of the game saw 6.38% of the surviving players while the first for version 1.0 has – so far – 22.18% of surviving players.