













GTFO receives its fifth Rundown and now has 58 Expeditions to beat

This update adds thirteen expeditions to GTFO, which now has 58 expeditions to play either alone or with your friends. It’s worth noting that this is the biggest update the game has had in its history.

Through the advance that the update shows us ALT://Rundown 5.0 – Rebirth of GTFOthe prisoners descend into the subterranean depths, only to be followed by a series of unstoppable shootouts.

Source: 10 Chambers



From there a terrifying monster hidden in the dark appears to us, will it be the only one you face? It is worth noting that the common denominator that all this content will have is that you will have to survive at all costs.

We also recommend: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players build functional computers

“So far this year, we’ve delivered three major free updates, adding new content and developing the story of GTFO’s underground world. With this Rundown update, prisoners will go even deeper into the Facility and have the chance to find records about who they are and their character’s history.”, declared Robin Björkell, Communications Director of 10 Chambers.

Source: 10 Chambers

“This is where I usually say that there has never been a better time to buy GTFO because of all the new content added, and the game is bigger than ever.added Robin Björkell. “But the truth is that I would advise everyone who does not already have the game to wait until June 19. Might save a few bucks”.

It’s worth noting that this is one of those difficult titles that is very enjoyable when played together with other friends. If we are patient, surely the 19th will be perfect to enjoy this proposal from 10 Chambers.

Do you like complicated shooters? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.