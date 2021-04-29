Just when you think you were going to master the current rundown of GTFO, the development team changes it – in time – so that players do not get used to what awaits them this time. Does it get much more difficult? Can the casuals get over it now?

Starting today, the new rundown replaces the old one and delivers some cool changes to keep an eye on. Now the update you get GTFO it is the most extensive to date.

The name of the new rundown of GTFO it is Rebirth, and adds a new environment that adds a floristic touch to the otherwise dark and mysterious atmosphere. Also included is a terrifying new enemy, a bunch of expeditions, and something called Boosters, which gives you a reason to go back down to the Complex, even if you die.

‘This Rundown changes a lot to GTFO, for new and existing players‘stated Ulf Andersson, Creative Director at 10 Chambers. ‘We are adding something called Boosters. As you explore The Complex, you may find valuable artifacts that are sought after by Warden – this mysterious entity that holds you prisoner. ‘

‘If you find them, you will be rewarded with the horrible experience of injecting a special liquid into your brain, the so-called Boosters. These Boosters give you enhanced abilities like improved assault rifle damage, or increased hacking speed ‘added Ulf Anderson about the new rundown of GTFO.

We also recommend: Project Winter: The ideal betrayal simulator if you’ve already bored of Among Us

The joke is that GTFO is going to get more difficult and maybe you will be able to put your hands

The arrival of the Boosters gives players a reason to go to the Complex, regardless of whether they have the ambition to beat the expedition or not. This is because the collected artifacts will be given to the Guardian for evaluation even if you die, and that was not given before GTFO.

In previous updates, other gameplay mechanics were added, such as layered difficulty, which gives players the option to choose different routes through expeditions, ranging from ‘high threat level’ to ‘threat level overload’ .

‘Brick by brick, we are building the foundation for GTFO to get out of Early Access. Layered difficulty and now the Boosters keep GTFO the toughest challenge we ever want it to be, but at the same time just right for new players wanting to enter our fantastic community of prisoners. With Rebirth, we are also expanding the tradition. Who are you and how did you end up in The Complex? Some of these questions could be answered in this new Rundown if you find the clues‘said Simon Viklund, narrative director of 10 Chambers.

You do not have GTFO yet? You can buy it at Eerly Access via Steam For only 34.99 USD, now that it is discounted thanks to the arrival of the new Rundown. So do not miss the opportunity.



