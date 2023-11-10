With the enormous success achieved throughout the world one would think that a movie Of Grand Theft Auto it could be a safe investment, given the prevailing trend in this period in the videogame market, but Take Two is not of the same opinion, maintaining that such an undertaking it might not be worth it and considering that you earn more with video games.

This is what was reported very clearly by Strauss Zelnick, head of Take Twoduring a recent financial meeting in which he was also asked about the possibility of adapting GTA into a theatrical film.

“The chance of having a hit in the movie business is much lower than in the interactive entertainment business,” Zelnick said. “Our hit ratio for console products is around 80% or 90%, while for a film studio this is around 30%, which means there is 70% chance that a film will failin the event that we entrust one of our licenses”.