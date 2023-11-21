This is what the Dutch developer reveals Obbe Vermeij , who served as the studio’s technical director between 1995 and 2009 and who recently decided to start a blog in which he talks about what he worked on during his time in this role. In one of the posts published so far, Vermeij focuses on some games that never made it to the shelves: one of these is the zombie game, which was given the provisional title “Z”.

Rockstar, developer of GTA tried to make a Zombie themed survival game set in Scotland using the Vice City code, but quickly gave up because the idea was too depressing to continue working on. Apparently, developers at Rockstar North worked on this project between the release of Vice City and GTA San Andreas in the early 2000s.

Vermeij’s statement

Vice City is a much loved chapter

“After Vice City, there was a feeling in North that it would be nice to do something different. Something that wasn’t GTA“, recalls the developer. “Some artists wanted to make a survival game with zombies. Programmers like fantasy. Artists like zombies. I’m not sure why. We’ve been pursuing the zombie idea for a while.”

Vermeij explains: “The idea was to use the Vice code as it was. The game was to take place on a foggy, windswept Scottish island. The player would be constantly attacked by zombies. The player would have to use vehicles to get around, but the vehicles would need fuel. Buying fuel would have been an important part of the game.”

“The idea seemed depressing and quickly sold out,” Vermeij says in the post, “Even the people who originally coined the idea lost faith. We abandoned that idea and moved forward with San Andreas.”

Speaking instead of GTA 6, it is said to have eliminated a large game mechanic, per a report.