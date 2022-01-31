Grand Theft Auto: Vice City leads new additions to PlayStation Now in February.

Rockstar’s ode to the 80s was part of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Remastered Collection and will now be added to PlayStation Now as a standalone game.

Three other games will be added to Sony’s service.

Firstly, there’s Little Big Workshop from Mirage Game Studios, a tycoon game where players manage a factory floor of workers and production lines.

Secondly, there’s strategy game Through The Darkest Times where players lead a resistance group in 1933’s Berlin.

Lastly, puzzle co-op game Death Squared that promises “party chaos” with its block-pushing conundrums.

More details can be found on the PlayStationBlog.