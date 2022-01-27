Several users have seen announcements in the digital store about the arrival of the Definitive Edition to the service.

At the end of last year it arrived in stores Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, a compilation that includes three great titles from the saga of rock star for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The collection includes the GTA III remaster, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas, and some of them we have already played independently on some services.

One of the examples we had was that during the month of December GTA III was incorporated into PS Now, the PlayStation subscription service that also allows us to play through the cloud. This is updated month by month with new entries for its catalog and, facing the following updates, we have discovered that the reissue of Vice City could be added to the catalog in the coming days.

Something similar happened with Mortal Kombat 11Several users from different parts of the world have been able to see and capture announcements of its incorporation into the service in Sony’s PlayStation Store, something that already happened in the previous month with the case of Mortal Kombat 11, which ended up arriving this same month of January and whose announcement I saw with my own eyes ahead of time in the Store. In the advertisement itself, it specifies that would be available for a limited time, specifically until May 2. The different profiles that have been able to observe the banner for a few minutes come from different countries, observing from Portuguese to English accounts.

Waiting to see if it is an error or if it ends up being officially confirmed, we must remember that GTA: The Trilogy had a tricky pitch, receiving harsh criticism from players for its numerous problems during the first weeks on sale. Even so, according to Take-Two’s own CEO, the title has worked well for the company.

