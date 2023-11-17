GTA VI would have expansions for its story | Atomix

With the revelation of Grand Theft Auto VI With just a few weeks to go, rumors about the future of the series are aplenty. Although at the moment there is no official information from Rockstar Games, A famous insider assures that we will see expansions to the story of this installment in the future.

As you will remember, Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption II they did not offer additional single-player content after its release. Instead, Rockstar focused on expanding its corresponding online sections, something that disappointed more than one fan. However, Tez2, famous insider, assures that this will change with GTA VIwhere we will see DLC focused on single-player adventures. This is what he said about it:

“Considering that single-player DLC was considered for every title since Grand Theft Auto IV, except Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 were never made due to the online focus and work that was already in place starting in the next title. I don’t see why Rockstar wouldn’t repeat the same pattern with VI and then decide whether to cut it or move on. But this time maybe they will do the latter. And it’s more about episodic content, aka expansions, than singular single-player DLC. They can do it annually or biannually. Which would help reduce the crisis.”

Tez2 points out that GTA VI would receive expansions in an episodic way, so this new world will constantly grow, something we had already heard. Prior to his revelation, reports stated that GTA VI will feature a smaller world compared to GTA V, at least at first. In this way, Rockstar would plan to increase its size with constant updates of additional content.

Of course, at the moment there is no official information from Rockstar on this topic, and considering that The reveal of the next Grand Theft Auto will take place until next month, It is very likely that it will be some time before the company talks about the post-launch content it has planned.

Likewise, Tez2 has pointed out that Rockstar may change its mind at the end of the dayand instead of expanding the story of GTA VI, focus on creating new content for the online section. Everything is possible at the moment, and we can only wait for the company to provide more information about it. In related topics, Halo developer is angry at the revelation of the next Grand Theft Auto. Likewise, new information is revealed about the protagonist of GTA VI.

Editor’s Note:

While DLC is something that can expand the time one spends in a game, if the main story is strong enough, there is no need to create more just for the sake of having more. I hope so GTA VI receives expansions for the story, these are well integrated and justified.

Via: Gaming Bible