The months go by and Rockstar still does not give us official information GTA VI. All in all, the leaks do not stop, saying that GTA VI would be set in Miami, among other things. In fact, there is so much information about the future of GTA and its next installment that we can hardly tell the true from the false. All in all, a Reddit user has been in charge of collecting the latest leaks of the game.

According to the information supposedly leaked, we would have to wait until the beginning of 2022 for the official announcement of GTA VI to be made, and only a year later it would be released, being exclusive to new generation consoles and PC. According to this same filtration GTA VI would be set in Miami during the 70s.

GTA 6 will be an episodic game according to reports

GTA VI would be set in Miami during the 70s

That GTA VI would be set in Miami does not seem so impossible to believe, although it has its problems. Miami is well known in GTA games as Vice City, so repeating location for a GTA game may not be what Rockstar is looking for, although the fact that it is in the 70s would change things. It had previously been leaked that GTA VI would be set in a totally different universe from GTA V.

In this same filtration other game data is mentioned. For example, he insists that GTA VI will be an episodic game, although it would be delivered complete at launch. The campaign would last an estimated 60 hours, and that finally the protagonist would be a man and not a woman as previously said.