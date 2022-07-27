After years of fan requests Rockstar Games finally confirmed that they are working on GTA VI. Although it takes some time for it to reach our hands, alleged reports have already emerged. One of them indicates that its protagonist will be a Latin woman.

The information was shared by the journalist Jason SchreierBloomberg. In his report he details that GTA VI will have a couple of protagonists inspired by the criminals Bonnie and Clyde. One of this pair will be a Latin woman. Which would mark the first time in many years that Rockstar Games has given us a woman in the lead role.

Another revelation of the report is that this adventure will take place in a Vice City modern, which is a fictional version of Miami. The information is consistent with several rumors that were circulating in past months. Which included changing map information for the title.

Source: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games’ plan is to keep GTA VI alive with the addition of new missions and cities over time.. With this they also seek to fight against the crunch for which they were so criticized in 2018 after the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2.

We recommend you: Top 5 Reasons why GTA VI could be a disappointment

Supposedly GTA VI has had several delays in its development due to internal changes at Rockstar Games. The pandemic also caused the long-awaited title to take longer than expected. However, the team is currently on track to deliver it in the next few years. The estimated date for its premiere, according to Bloomberg, is between April 2023 and March 2024.

GTA VI will be aimed at a more modern audience and will be less offensive

According to the same report, the internal changes of RockstarGames will have an impact on GTA VI. The new team will seek not to hurt susceptibilities. An example of this is that the versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S of its fifth installment eliminated several taunts towards the trans community.

Source: Rockstar Games

In addition, a few years ago, the departure of Dan Houser of the company. He was in charge of the creative direction of the entire saga of Grand Theft Auto. Without it, the sixth installment may feel very different from its predecessors. What do you expect from this title? tell us in the comments

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.