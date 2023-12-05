GTA VI will have Florida settings: all the details

After years of waiting, finally Rockstar Games, the company in charge of the title, released the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. More than ten years after the last release of the franchise, a video that lasts a minute and a half revealed the first characteristics of the environment in which it will take place. The colors and the setting given to the content make it clear that GTA VI takes place in Vice City, the fictional city inspired by Miami, Florida.

The release shook the gaming community. After more than a decade since the launch of GTA V and the information that the company is working on a new installment, the first official images of the new game were published. In less than twenty-four hours from launch, The trailer surpassed 80,000,000 views on YouTube.

From this, some rumors that had circulated on social networks in recent months were confirmed. One of the most talked about issues was the location of the game. After nineteen years since the last appearance of this scenario, which will be completed in 2025 when the launch of the new content will take place, The saga takes place again in a city that seems to be inspired by Florida.

GTA VI will be in Vice City, the city inspired by Miami

Throughout the 91 seconds of the trailer, you can see different scenes of the city and a sign that says “Vice.” Pending official confirmation on whether this will be the only scenario or more cities may appear, fans are clear that the new Grand Theft Auto takes place in Vice City. The city, a representation of Miami, Florida, was first presented as the setting for the GTA of the same name that was launched in 2002.. Four years later, he also hosted the actions of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories.

In addition to the images, a pink filter could also be observed, characteristic of the aforementioned installment that featured the character Tommy Vercetti. According to what the trailer indicates, GTA 6 will be released sometime in 2025.