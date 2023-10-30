A patent from Rockstar Games recently surfaced that suggests using new technologies to make NPCs in its games more immersive, especially when it comes to the highly anticipated action adventure crime simulator GTA VI. The patent, titled “System and Method for Virtual Character Locomotion,” was filed by Tobias Kleanthous, former lead AI and gameplay programmer at Rockstar Games. According to the document’s abstract, this technology includes an innovative system for controlling the animation and movement of objects in the game. This discovery has sparked great interest among fans, as it suggests that Rockstar Games could introduce new and advanced features in its upcoming titles, especially in GTA VI, whose release is still shrouded in mystery. Enthusiasm for GTA VI is sky high, even though an official release date has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, significant details about the game have been made public, thanks also to the incredible story of a young 18-year-old hacker who managed to gain access to Rockstar Games’ secrets using an Amazon Fire Stick from a hotel room. This new technology could represent a game changer for the video game industry, taking the gaming experience to a whole new level.