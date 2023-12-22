













GTA VI: The leaker who hacked Rockstar is sentenced to life in prison | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









The person responsible for the leak of various elements of GTA VI It is the teenager, Arion Kurtaj. It should be noted that Rockstar Games was not the only victim of its hacks. Uber and Nvidia were also recipients of his attacks. Since the law determined that it was not evident that the young man would change his attitudes, they decided to give him a life sentence.

According to the BBC, Arion Kurtaj He was too violent during his time in custody. Plus he constantly mentioned his plans to continue hacking once he got out of prison. This caused him to be considered 'unfit for society'.

We recommend you: GTA VI barely released its trailer and there are already people complaining that it is progressive

From now on, Arion Kurtaj will spend the rest of his life in a prison-hospital. Since he is still a teenager, he will be given a chance to reform. If in all this time the authorities consider that his attitude changes, he could be released. It seems like it wasn't worth messing with Rockstar and his work on GTA VI.

How did the hacker get the GTA VI files?

The story of how Arion Kurtaj entered Rockstar's servers and obtained the data of GTA VI It was also just shared. It turns out that the young man was already in police custody for a previous hack when he carried out this attack. Under the noses of his captors.

Source: Rockstar Games

The most curious thing is that he did it from a hotel room, with a cell phone, a smart TV and an Amazon Fire TV. Only with these tools was he able to put Rockstar's servers in check and obtain a lot of information about his next project. It is clear that he is a very adept hacker, but it is a shame that he did not put his skills to good use.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)