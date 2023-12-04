One of the most anticipated video games of recent years, GTA VI, has released its first trailer. In just a few minutes, the video has become a virtual phenomenon that has gone around the world. The trailer has confirmed that, for the first time, the game saga will have a female protagonist and that the city in which the adventure will be set will be Vice City, a transcript of Miami that has already appeared in previous installments.

The game, the sixth canonical installment of the saga Grand Theft Auto, is one of the most anticipated in recent years. Not in vain, the fifth installment of the saga, released in 2013, has become, with 7.12 billion euros raised, the cultural product that has generated the most money in all of history. Much of that money has been generated by the 185 million copies sold for all platforms, but a large part has also come from its multiplayer mode, which has not stopped gaining users during this decade.

The trailer was scheduled to be released at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, but was leaked in the early hours of Monday to Tuesday. The company reacted quickly and decided to advance its publication, so it is now officially available. The preview reveals that the game will be released in 2025.

Famous for its irreverent sense of humor and its very personal way of dealing with violence, the saga has become a reference in popular culture with its mix of driving, shooting and robberies. But also (and increasingly) because of the depth of its interactive world, the very vivid recreation of the game’s cities and the feeling of total freedom it offers to the player. Also, it has been one of the great historical targets of those who try to link violence with the consumption of video games. Playing GTA doesn’t make you more violent, but the game is the perfect definition of a work for adults only.

The date chosen to show this preview is no coincidence: the trailer arrives two days before The Game Awards gala is held in Las Vegas, the most important awards in the sector. With the world of entertainment with its eyes set on video games, having the trailer released now is also a way to mark ground and nominate the game as a winner in a future edition of the awards.

GTA VI It made headlines last year due to a data leak suffered by the developer, Rockstar, after which images of the game and part of the source code were released. As viral as the world is today, that theft only multiplied the expectation that the game raised, and since then there has not been a month in which there has not been information on possible release dates or visual previews. Also speculation. Speculation that, to a large extent, ends now, with the first real look at a game that is destined to break all records.

