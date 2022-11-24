Now more than in previous months, the news that Microsoft will be buying from Activision is being played with different points of view, one of them is that of sony that you think there may be unfair competition when the deal closes. And if, for now call of duty is a concern other third party games have come to the fore as it is GTA VI.

The topic arose because a review was being made of the great video games that are going to be released on the different systems, and obviously one of the most important is the one developed by Rockstar Games. What most attracted attention around the mention is a quote that launched Microsoft almost stating that the video game would be released in the 2024.

Although it is worth commenting, that the company is based on a document shared with media such as techradar, so it might be a bit hasty to think in years of output. This is what it says:

Current and former Rockstar staff believe that GTA VI is still at least two years away from release, suggesting a 2024 release.

It must be remembered that a few days ago early images of the video game in question were leaked, showing its main characters and some scenarios to explore. Everything is appreciated as in a kind of beta, so there is still a lot of time for us to see something new. At least it could be until the beginning of the 2024.

Via: gamesradar

Editor’s note: As we already mentioned, 2024 looks like the closest year for the game to launch, although Rockstar Games might surprise us out of nowhere. We will have to wait to find out more.