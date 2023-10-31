In recent days the rumors of the next great game from Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto VIhave grown steadily, revealing that it could arrive within the next fiscal year, even with a possible launch delay on the platform PC. However, now information has come out related to characters that are not going to be playable, but that also have their importance.

Within the forums of redditone of the users has shown that a former artificial intelligence leader at the company GTA developed a quite striking patent, which would have been planned to be integrated into said game in development. As mentioned, the paper with the idea belongs to the parent company, that is, Take Two, so it could be something that has already passed as an approved proposal.

From what is said in the file, this would be to have independent movements and slightly more individual animations, which boils down to the NPCs participating more freely and something that would be working with artificial intelligence. In past games humans were not distinguished from one another by recycled animation, but including this idea could be the way forward.

Here is part of what is included in the file:

Think about a game character who walks in the rain, feels tired, or gets injured. Instead of designing separate animations for each of these situations, you use the blocks to assemble the character’s movements naturally. This means that GTA 6 can have more diverse and realistic animations. So, you’ll see characters moving in ways that match the weather, their energy level, and their injuries. This makes the game feel more immersive.

It seems that Take Two and Rockstar Games They are putting all the meat on the grill with GTA VIhinting that it may be launched at some point in 2024 or 2025, and it was mentioned that its fiscal year will be one of the most successful in many years.

Via: reddit

Editor’s note: Let’s hope they give news about this game soon, since Rockstar Games always surpasses itself in terms of gameplay and technical level. It will be a matter of time before that first trailer is shown.